Minister Engages RTSA on Camera Revolution

The Minister of Transport and Communication Brian Mushimba has set up a meeting with the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) in light of the uproar by members of the public.
Mushimba says that there must be heightened sensitization on the development before it is implemented at full speed.
BELOW IS WHAT MUSHIMBA HAS SHARED WITH HIS FOLLOWERS:
GOVT CONCERNED WITH SPEED CAMERAS ROLL OUT
Government says it is concerned that the Road Transport and Safety Agency -RTSA went ahead to implement the speed cameras on the roads without adequate sensitisation to the public and proper warning signage.
Minister of transport and communications Brian Mushimba says his office has received several complaints from the public which has prompted the meeting regarding the issue.
Mushimba says government would have loved that RTSA adequately sensitises the public and put up enough signage before rolling out the exercise.
And when asked on the fines that have been charged on erring members of the public, Mushimba disclosed that the meeting will also seek ways of giving relief to the offenders since there was no enough sensitisation by RTSA.
The Minister however emphasized that the introduction of speed limit cameras by government is meant to reduce accidents on the roads and not a fundraising venture as many people have put it.
Mushimba added that the initiative is also meant to redeploy traffic police officers from the roads to most sensitive areas of operation.
Zambian
This is a very good move, I was very much impressed to see how motorists were moving on Great East Road yesterday, I think it will bring discipline on our roads especially to the indiscipline drivers, abantu bafwa sana pa misebo apa. Limbi naba police Ku traffic kuti ba tushako balya sane ndalama nomusebanya peka.
Leon
Lie,how does some one implement cameras minus government knowing, be serious donch kubeba
Jay chelsea
Wow nice idea am impressed let Zambia develop make sure te story……
happy
its not really about speed, there is alot of drugs & alcohol abuse on the road & its not about speeding that leads 2 Accident but also how slow vehicles are on the road lead 2 accidents. Speed limit is not about how fast the motor vehicle is but also it does not allow vehicles 2 below the speed limit. what has the agent done 2 eliminate drugs & alcohol from the road & stoping & parking on the road & also drivers don’t give signals 2 other motorist who coming from behind
Chrispin chonda
Good idea bye bye accidents .I have seen today in kafue road every motor movers were driving at a normal speed limit which is good. Now Ba RTSA can you upgrade the cameras up to the level were it can catch all the phones driving handlers
Razor
Any move by Ratsa cannot be undertaken without the approval of government. Now government wants to come in as a saviour to the people.
Kampyongo
Idiot’s
Barotseland
That’s nice bwana Minister keep it up
Father
Thanks honourable minister . Ubu ebuntu . Keep it up . Your guidance is right at the right time .