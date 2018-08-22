Minister Engages RTSA on Camera Revolution

The Minister of Transport and Communication Brian Mushimba has set up a meeting with the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) in light of the uproar by members of the public.

Mushimba says that there must be heightened sensitization on the development before it is implemented at full speed.

BELOW IS WHAT MUSHIMBA HAS SHARED WITH HIS FOLLOWERS:

GOVT CONCERNED WITH SPEED CAMERAS ROLL OUT

Government says it is concerned that the Road Transport and Safety Agency -RTSA went ahead to implement the speed cameras on the roads without adequate sensitisation to the public and proper warning signage.

Minister of transport and communications Brian Mushimba says his office has received several complaints from the public which has prompted the meeting regarding the issue.

Mushimba says government would have loved that RTSA adequately sensitises the public and put up enough signage before rolling out the exercise.

And when asked on the fines that have been charged on erring members of the public, Mushimba disclosed that the meeting will also seek ways of giving relief to the offenders since there was no enough sensitisation by RTSA.

The Minister however emphasized that the introduction of speed limit cameras by government is meant to reduce accidents on the roads and not a fundraising venture as many people have put it.

Mushimba added that the initiative is also meant to redeploy traffic police officers from the roads to most sensitive areas of operation.