  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Police Exhume Body of Murdered Sesheke Lady Cop
Headlines

Police Exhume Body of Murdered Sesheke Lady Cop

|

Police in Western Province on today exhumed the body of a female police officer identified as Caroline Chembwe (29) who was initially reported missing and later discovered dead and buried in a shallow grave.

This is according to Police spokeswoman Esther Katongo, who said that the body has since been buried after post-mortem was conducted on site as it was found in a decomposed state.

“Further investigations have revealed that one of the suspects identified as Edward Mwanza aged 23 was actually not an intimate friend to the victim as he initially claimed but that the two came to know each other at a time when the victim advertised to sell her motor vehicle to which the suspect had expressed interest” said Katongo.

The victim is reported to have been picked from Katima Mulilo Police Post on 08th August, 2018 by the suspect Edward Mwanza who was in possession of the said motor vehicle at the time, on pretext that he pays a down payment towards the purchase of the motor vehicle.

“When they reached the suspects home, the victim received a phone call from another interested buyer who offered to get the vehicle at a better price which made the victim change her mind and this angered Edward Mwanza who picked a knife and stabbed the victim,” She explained.

She added that the suspect later allegedly locked the victim’s body in the house and went to stay with his friends until at the time when he decided to dispose off the body with the help his co-accused Dan Njimbu after stacking it in a sack.

The two have been jointly charged for Murder which is contrary 200 while Edward Mwanza has also been charged with Aggravated Robbery contrary to section 294 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

The accused persons are detained in police custody and will appear in court soon.

25 Comments

  1. Dr. Zimba Emmanuel.

    Too bad. Let the law do its work.

    Reply

  2. Daniel

    This is not good at all please people respect others life who knows if she the only helper of the family now she is no more and the family is in bad position

    Reply

  3. Ernest

    These pipo must be dealt with like the way they did to the innocent soul of a police officer.

    Reply

  4. Chinika Michael

    Too bad. We need the services of Police,they’re not even equal to the task.

    Reply

  5. Hanizyy

    Let him talk the truth

    Reply

  6. chiposa

    what happened is very very bad,may your soul rest in peace sisi……

    Reply

  7. Luck muwaya

    Wow sad story, this criminals must also die.

    Reply

  8. Shamboko

    What did postmortem said?
    Was she beaten injured or what???

    Reply

  9. Misheck

    I wish i was there at the time of apprehension, i could have bursted your balls

    Reply

  10. SHIDAH MUKOMBE

    Fipayenifye nafyena

    Reply

  11. mr zm

    the judges ar not judging others equally becoz some of dem ar rich, bt u ar judging de poor in order 2 suffer a lot & de rich ones u ar adjan de case, dat z not gud, may de soul of her rest in peace too bad

    Reply

  12. The Afghanistan Black Token

    Too bad,may the soul rest in peace.Mwebuteko bakakeni ba popwe abo….

    Reply

  13. guna

    they failed to arrest tokota boys these judge not, very sad indeed.

    Reply

  14. G-Bally

    To Bad baby(R.I.P)

    Reply

  15. National councillor

    So sad,may the good lord look after the family.Please please punish those culprits very much.

    Reply

    • Njekwa brave

      Too budy for the family may her soul in love of god i will alws missing u my sister.

      Reply

    • Njekwa brave

      Thy ought a bigi punshment thy ar very stupd may thy die n same way silly guys bikusahswa kacenu busiiu amen.

      Reply

  16. Mutale

    Sad

    Reply

  17. talalamusonda

    very sad development the law must take its course against the criminals responsible for this murder

    Reply

  18. sibeh

    it’s very sad i know this lady we stayed together at some point in the same neighbourhood

    Reply

  19. Barotseland

    Let those murderers be hanged until pronounced dead.

    Reply

  20. Sydney

    This boy is a very bad human being

    Reply

  21. Starboy

    Too bad I will always miss you, Caroline was my friend and last time she called me is when she wanted to buy musical instruments for her church, may your soul rest in peace friend

    Reply

  22. King-size

    Too bad, nowadays people have become so inhuman that they are not reckoning their friends’ lives. Let the law take its course. Otherwise, we start waiting for the judiciary to make sure that Justice prevails. But this so called Edward Mwanza deserves to die by hanging.

    Reply

  23. Mr. Mumba

    This is a very serious case and police should take serious measures. If the suspects are found guilty, they should be given serious punishment that will be an example and a warning to everyone.. We are all Zambians, let us not kill each other cause we are one people and one family of mother Zambia.. Please, lets promote unity and love.. God bless Zambia!

    Reply

Leave a Reply