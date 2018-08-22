Police Exhume Body of Murdered Sesheke Lady Cop

Police in Western Province on today exhumed the body of a female police officer identified as Caroline Chembwe (29) who was initially reported missing and later discovered dead and buried in a shallow grave.
This is according to Police spokeswoman Esther Katongo, who said that the body has since been buried after post-mortem was conducted on site as it was found in a decomposed state.
“Further investigations have revealed that one of the suspects identified as Edward Mwanza aged 23 was actually not an intimate friend to the victim as he initially claimed but that the two came to know each other at a time when the victim advertised to sell her motor vehicle to which the suspect had expressed interest” said Katongo.
The victim is reported to have been picked from Katima Mulilo Police Post on 08th August, 2018 by the suspect Edward Mwanza who was in possession of the said motor vehicle at the time, on pretext that he pays a down payment towards the purchase of the motor vehicle.
“When they reached the suspects home, the victim received a phone call from another interested buyer who offered to get the vehicle at a better price which made the victim change her mind and this angered Edward Mwanza who picked a knife and stabbed the victim,” She explained.
She added that the suspect later allegedly locked the victim’s body in the house and went to stay with his friends until at the time when he decided to dispose off the body with the help his co-accused Dan Njimbu after stacking it in a sack.
The two have been jointly charged for Murder which is contrary 200 while Edward Mwanza has also been charged with Aggravated Robbery contrary to section 294 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.
The accused persons are detained in police custody and will appear in court soon.
25 Comments
Dr. Zimba Emmanuel.
Too bad. Let the law do its work.
Daniel
This is not good at all please people respect others life who knows if she the only helper of the family now she is no more and the family is in bad position
Ernest
These pipo must be dealt with like the way they did to the innocent soul of a police officer.
Chinika Michael
Too bad. We need the services of Police,they’re not even equal to the task.
Hanizyy
Let him talk the truth
chiposa
what happened is very very bad,may your soul rest in peace sisi……
Luck muwaya
Wow sad story, this criminals must also die.
Shamboko
What did postmortem said?
Was she beaten injured or what???
Misheck
I wish i was there at the time of apprehension, i could have bursted your balls
SHIDAH MUKOMBE
Fipayenifye nafyena
mr zm
the judges ar not judging others equally becoz some of dem ar rich, bt u ar judging de poor in order 2 suffer a lot & de rich ones u ar adjan de case, dat z not gud, may de soul of her rest in peace too bad
The Afghanistan Black Token
Too bad,may the soul rest in peace.Mwebuteko bakakeni ba popwe abo….
guna
they failed to arrest tokota boys these judge not, very sad indeed.
G-Bally
To Bad baby(R.I.P)
National councillor
So sad,may the good lord look after the family.Please please punish those culprits very much.
Njekwa brave
Too budy for the family may her soul in love of god i will alws missing u my sister.
Njekwa brave
Thy ought a bigi punshment thy ar very stupd may thy die n same way silly guys bikusahswa kacenu busiiu amen.
Mutale
Sad
talalamusonda
very sad development the law must take its course against the criminals responsible for this murder
sibeh
it’s very sad i know this lady we stayed together at some point in the same neighbourhood
Barotseland
Let those murderers be hanged until pronounced dead.
Sydney
This boy is a very bad human being
Starboy
Too bad I will always miss you, Caroline was my friend and last time she called me is when she wanted to buy musical instruments for her church, may your soul rest in peace friend
King-size
Too bad, nowadays people have become so inhuman that they are not reckoning their friends’ lives. Let the law take its course. Otherwise, we start waiting for the judiciary to make sure that Justice prevails. But this so called Edward Mwanza deserves to die by hanging.
Mr. Mumba
This is a very serious case and police should take serious measures. If the suspects are found guilty, they should be given serious punishment that will be an example and a warning to everyone.. We are all Zambians, let us not kill each other cause we are one people and one family of mother Zambia.. Please, lets promote unity and love.. God bless Zambia!