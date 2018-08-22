Police Exhume Body of Murdered Sesheke Lady Cop

Police in Western Province on today exhumed the body of a female police officer identified as Caroline Chembwe (29) who was initially reported missing and later discovered dead and buried in a shallow grave.

This is according to Police spokeswoman Esther Katongo, who said that the body has since been buried after post-mortem was conducted on site as it was found in a decomposed state.

“Further investigations have revealed that one of the suspects identified as Edward Mwanza aged 23 was actually not an intimate friend to the victim as he initially claimed but that the two came to know each other at a time when the victim advertised to sell her motor vehicle to which the suspect had expressed interest” said Katongo.

The victim is reported to have been picked from Katima Mulilo Police Post on 08th August, 2018 by the suspect Edward Mwanza who was in possession of the said motor vehicle at the time, on pretext that he pays a down payment towards the purchase of the motor vehicle.

“When they reached the suspects home, the victim received a phone call from another interested buyer who offered to get the vehicle at a better price which made the victim change her mind and this angered Edward Mwanza who picked a knife and stabbed the victim,” She explained.

She added that the suspect later allegedly locked the victim’s body in the house and went to stay with his friends until at the time when he decided to dispose off the body with the help his co-accused Dan Njimbu after stacking it in a sack.

The two have been jointly charged for Murder which is contrary 200 while Edward Mwanza has also been charged with Aggravated Robbery contrary to section 294 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

The accused persons are detained in police custody and will appear in court soon.