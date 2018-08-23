Chanda Apologizes to the Public for Kambwili Remarks

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has apologized to the public for his remarks against NDC President Chishimba Kambwili.

Chanda lost his cool after Kambwili phoned him and recorded the conversation that seemed to hinge on provocation.

“In an unguarded moment, I responded harshly to incessant unprovoked and malicious personal attacks from Mr. Chishimba Kambwili who repeatedly abused me publicly, but has also been invading my private space as he did in the recent phone call he made to me using a third party phone line,” Chanda said in a statement.

“Upon reflection, I regret that I should not have responded in the manner I did, despite the deep personal injury that his unwarranted attacks have caused both in my private and public capacities.”

Chanda added: “My harsh response was definitely a moment of lapse in judgement in the face of relentless malice from a person with whom I have no personal offense whatsoever.”

Kambwili and Chanda do not see eye to eye with their bad blood extending to the courtroom.