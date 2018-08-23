Chanda Apologizes to the Public for Kambwili Remarks

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has apologized to the public for his remarks against NDC President Chishimba Kambwili.
Chanda lost his cool after Kambwili phoned him and recorded the conversation that seemed to hinge on provocation.
“In an unguarded moment, I responded harshly to incessant unprovoked and malicious personal attacks from Mr. Chishimba Kambwili who repeatedly abused me publicly, but has also been invading my private space as he did in the recent phone call he made to me using a third party phone line,” Chanda said in a statement.
“Upon reflection, I regret that I should not have responded in the manner I did, despite the deep personal injury that his unwarranted attacks have caused both in my private and public capacities.”
Chanda added: “My harsh response was definitely a moment of lapse in judgement in the face of relentless malice from a person with whom I have no personal offense whatsoever.”
Kambwili and Chanda do not see eye to eye with their bad blood extending to the courtroom.
25 Comments
Mr Peace
Mr Chishimba Kambwili you are too noisy just like your fellow Saviour Chishimba.Look at him.He failed on mayoral stage but he calls himself a party president.You are just the same.Go back to PF my man and stop making noise and attacking your friends meaninglessly.
Mk
Ba kambwili,every one knows your language, don’t force others to have your language. If you can’t beat them,simply join them
SILVER LOLO
Is it kambwili who Are apology or chanda??full
JOSEPH
SOME PEOPLE HAVE MENTAL PROBLEM , you need to understand before you coment, and one thing you should is that there are somany people who loves mr CK including me also ,never undermine mr Ck, he has potential, rights and habillity to become what others have faild .Elo nga ateka uka be nakuntanshi ati bakambwili ndefwaya plot abaana bafula inshikwete ukwakubatwala, ,,.
Hebk
Kambwili is just a basket mouth. He speaks before reasoning..
Nam...Namu..
Kkkkkkkk.. One Zed one Chinese.
Razor
You are just apologising now because he recorded your conversation and language that you used. Otherwise you would have just denied and even sued him in court if there was no proof.
SILVER LOLO
Apology for your self CHANDA wenbwawe chanda
Mr. K
I don’t and will never like. Kambwili because he does not fit well in. Public domain
hasty
Comment Some comments sucks and portrays how unchristian the general populous is.A normal being can’t support Chanda’s unpalateble language to an adult like ck and it seems some did hear those insults.
hasty
Comment….Did not hear…
Bruno mars the moonshine jungle master
Foolish Chanda
MC
THAX MR CHANDA THAT IS CHRISTIAN BEHEVIOUR.
Umuntu kupepa
We should not start beaming them lest us pray for them God is the only one who can bring them together. May God bless Zambia
Vincent tebz
is good to apologizing for wrong you did.
foolish Amos CHANDA
Foolish Amos CHANDA
Rocky
Ck can’t be President of this country. Check his health. Is diabetic. Tulefwaya presidential aspiring candidate who is fully healthy, not pakati kanshila tukalekwata ama by elections. C K is far away from rulling this nation.
enos phiri
THANX MR CHANDA THATS IS A GOOD BEHEVIOUR AS A CHRISTIAN KEEP IT U
ks
current scores: Amos chanda 10 & chizimba kambwili 0.
wait for nxt update
Matackol wire
U a real zambian #chanda God be with u thanx
SAMBA CHIKWEMBE
DO NOT TAKE ADVANTAGE OF YOUR POSITION PLEASE
amos chanda
This a Christianity behavior from gov keep it up
Amuna Onzuna Beka
Chishimba was a very good friend of Lungu in other words, what I can say is he was a near by friend but look now, ck is talking about lungu every time he needs to,thats how politics is your best friend today is your west enemy tomorrow. Kambwiri alepapata kuti ecl but lelo aifinya pantu nakwatako akalusango. Boma ni boma izamusiliza. B4 21 you will see akaba kwati nebo ukuonda wait.
Kahe
Ba chanda ninsoni fye
Kahe
Think before you talk 💬