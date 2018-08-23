Chanda Apologizes to the Public for Kambwili Remarks

  1. Home
Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has apologized to the public for his remarks against NDC President Chishimba Kambwili.

Chanda lost his cool after Kambwili phoned him and recorded the conversation that seemed to hinge on provocation.

“In an unguarded moment, I responded harshly to incessant unprovoked and malicious personal attacks from Mr. Chishimba Kambwili who repeatedly abused me publicly, but has also been invading my private space as he did in the recent phone call he made to me using a third party phone line,” Chanda said in a statement.

“Upon reflection, I regret that I should not have responded in the manner I did, despite the deep personal injury that his unwarranted attacks have caused both in my private and public capacities.”

Chanda added: “My harsh response was definitely a moment of lapse in judgement in the face of relentless malice from a person with whom I have no personal offense whatsoever.”

Kambwili and Chanda do not see eye to eye with their bad blood extending to the courtroom.

25 Comments

  1. Mr Peace

    Mr Chishimba Kambwili you are too noisy just like your fellow Saviour Chishimba.Look at him.He failed on mayoral stage but he calls himself a party president.You are just the same.Go back to PF my man and stop making noise and attacking your friends meaninglessly.

    Reply

  2. Mk

    Ba kambwili,every one knows your language, don’t force others to have your language. If you can’t beat them,simply join them

    Reply

  3. SILVER LOLO

    Is it kambwili who Are apology or chanda??full

    Reply

  4. JOSEPH

    SOME PEOPLE HAVE MENTAL PROBLEM , you need to understand before you coment, and one thing you should is that there are somany people who loves mr CK including me also ,never undermine mr Ck, he has potential, rights and habillity to become what others have faild .Elo nga ateka uka be nakuntanshi ati bakambwili ndefwaya plot abaana bafula inshikwete ukwakubatwala, ,,.

    Reply

  5. Hebk

    Kambwili is just a basket mouth. He speaks before reasoning..

    Reply

  6. Nam...Namu..

    Kkkkkkkk.. One Zed one Chinese.

    Reply

  7. Razor

    You are just apologising now because he recorded your conversation and language that you used. Otherwise you would have just denied and even sued him in court if there was no proof.

    Reply

  8. SILVER LOLO

    Apology for your self CHANDA wenbwawe chanda

    Reply

  9. Mr. K

    I don’t and will never like. Kambwili because he does not fit well in. Public domain

    Reply

  10. hasty

    Comment Some comments sucks and portrays how unchristian the general populous is.A normal being can’t support Chanda’s unpalateble language to an adult like ck and it seems some did hear those insults.

    Reply

  11. hasty

    Comment….Did not hear…

    Reply

  12. Bruno mars the moonshine jungle master

    Foolish Chanda

    Reply

  13. MC

    THAX MR CHANDA THAT IS CHRISTIAN BEHEVIOUR.

    Reply

  14. Umuntu kupepa

    We should not start beaming them lest us pray for them God is the only one who can bring them together. May God bless Zambia

    Reply

  15. Vincent tebz

    is good to apologizing for wrong you did.

    Reply

  16. foolish Amos CHANDA

    Foolish Amos CHANDA

    Reply

  17. Rocky

    Ck can’t be President of this country. Check his health. Is diabetic. Tulefwaya presidential aspiring candidate who is fully healthy, not pakati kanshila tukalekwata ama by elections. C K is far away from rulling this nation.

    Reply

  18. enos phiri

    THANX MR CHANDA THATS IS A GOOD BEHEVIOUR AS A CHRISTIAN KEEP IT U

    Reply

  19. ks

    current scores: Amos chanda 10 & chizimba kambwili 0.
    wait for nxt update

    Reply

  20. Matackol wire

    U a real zambian #chanda God be with u thanx

    Reply

  21. SAMBA CHIKWEMBE

    DO NOT TAKE ADVANTAGE OF YOUR POSITION PLEASE

    Reply

  22. amos chanda

    This a Christianity behavior from gov keep it up

    Reply

  23. Amuna Onzuna Beka

    Chishimba was a very good friend of Lungu in other words, what I can say is he was a near by friend but look now, ck is talking about lungu every time he needs to,thats how politics is your best friend today is your west enemy tomorrow. Kambwiri alepapata kuti ecl but lelo aifinya pantu nakwatako akalusango. Boma ni boma izamusiliza. B4 21 you will see akaba kwati nebo ukuonda wait.

    Reply

  24. Kahe

    Ba chanda ninsoni fye

    Reply

  25. Kahe

    Think before you talk 💬

    Reply

