KAWAMBWA MAN KILLS WIFE OVER NSHIMA

Police in Kawambwa District have arrested a 28 year old man for the murder of his eight months pregnant wife who died from beatings after her husband complained of not having found prepared food.
Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said the incident happened when the husband identified as Evans Kabwe, 28, arrived home and didn’t find his food prepared.
She said it was at this time that the suspect started beating his eight months pregnant wife identified as Dorothy Kangwa, 20, until she became unconscious.
Katongo said the victim was then rushed to Kala Rural Health Centre and later referred to Kawambwa General Hospital where she died upon arrival.
“Brief facts of the report are that, on 19th August, 2018 around 2100 hours, the husband went home in a drunken state and found that his wife had not prepared Nshima which made him upset and started beating his wife who was eight months pregnant, kicking and punching her, until she became unconscious. With the help of other people, the victim was rushed to Kala Rural Health Centre and later referred to Kawambwa General Hospital where she died on 20th August, 2018 around 1600 hours,” Katongo said.
She said the deceased’s body is lying in Kawambwa General Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.
Katongo added that the suspect is in police custody and will be charged with murder.
Dr Fonicks
This indeed is a sad story. how can someone be so devilish towards a pregnant lady. he now has the blood of two people on his hands.
Margret Folowisa
Too sad….i don’t even have a better word for that man but may your wife’s Ghost 👻 hunt you forever and the blood of the innocent child may it be on you….. As long as you breath cause you don’t deserve to live…, even death would kill you again if you are to die now…. Shameless he goat
Benny
Foolish man nsima can be eaten within a minute whole human life can be preserved 4 number of years and that one u have killed can help u bring better nsima than that one u killed her over. Rot in jail
Judge
Let him face the law, for being stupid and heartless……..
Raymond
The fool should suffer, really killing a wife over nshima???? This really hurts let’s learn to be responsible and reasonable brothers… May her soul rest in peace..
Jere kester
Ba Bemba nichani ninjala? U expect a wife to cook nshima when u didn’t provide,see now where u are in Prison rot there u Bemba chap u will dance to the tune of the law bupuba bati!
boyd zulu
too bad, may her soul rest in peace
ked-sing
Kill the chap too
malis
That man need to be locked up, u deserve the award man
Daniel
Uzakabila kuzogoro
How can you do such a thing it’s to bad you have to face the law of Zambia iwe
Mk
This man might have not paid even insalamu.so,first: living with some one’s daughter;second: impregnated her; third: demanding nshima@ wrong time; four: beating her;five; killing the unborn child; six;killing the mother. Punish him severe and let him rot in jail. Mhsrip
fisunge
We chipuba we if don’t leave food and you want to come and eat wanya nomba ulechimona muchifungo have you seen kabili kakolwe nafuti tumone atase
He must councilling, also the word of God in order for him to change and start liv
He must receive some counselling, also the word of God in order for him to change and start living a new life.
With or without
He must receive some counselling, also the word of God in order for him to change and start living a new life.
Mk
People who beat there wives sure, stop that old barbaric,savege manner. Just reason with her and solve the problem amicably. Beating culture is long gone twapapa
Charlesmicklay
Killing two people just because we of nshima sure?????this is to bad.
Uncle Bizzo
There is too much evil happenings in our country, corruption, defilements, killings ,stealing etc there have become part of our life,we need prayers to cleanse our country, otherwise we don’t need to call ourselves a Christian nation but a cursed nation.
Bright phiri
Husbands please turn off the savage mode
Martin mwewa
Too bad mhsrip
Hanizyy
Very stupid man he could have cook for him self or buy fast food for him to eat
fravian Mukupa
Charge him accordingly he’s bad husband
washangepikashalubemba
R.I.P sister
Jah
He deserves to be in jai 4 de rest of his life for shading innocent blood.
Zambian
Ubwali fye mwe bantu sure, ukwipayilapo abantu babili? Icahakubililapo fye ili shilu lyali nwine umwangashi, what does the Bible say? Umwangashi wamiponto nechkunwe chikola onse uupumbukilako tabaa namano, ifi efiletumbuka mu minwine ya bwalwa Ku Bantu. So as the slogan goes Boma iyanganepo paka pangidwe ndiponso ka mwedwe ka moba mu dziko latu lino la Zambia, moba wachilamo, aa Vincent Mwale nkalanikoni monga Lusambo please try to control the situation, you’re the minister responsible. Osango nkala mu ma offeci mwanu umo nyamukani muona zimene zilu chitika mu makomboni ni umu, ma bawa achulukisa paliponse ni bar, dziko lizaonongeka kamba ka inu omwe. To the deceased, MHSRIP. To the killer, may his days in Prison be forever until yesu akamuone.
DIEGO COSTA
U devilish man.May God for give you and u need to face a law idiot
Brian BBC mweemba
Very sad development.that man must be killed by hanging.
pass
Comment
8 months pregnancy and you expected her to be doing every thing for you sure. foolish people should not live anymore
Brenda
Instead of helping her to cook she might b tired of house works wat a shame this man has no heart for his wife Lott in jail
m
Too bad m.h.s.r.p
m
Too bad m.h.s.r.p .uyo muntuimbifi afundwe saana
Pastor
Comment Revenge is for God that man must put in prison as life prisonment with hard labour.
Mr dundumwenze
Misango yabuchakolwe mu Zambia no proper discipline.
ENOCK SIKAZWE
Just kill him also. He’s a fool
guyguy
Stupid fool may the law deal with you chule
Christopher Mutambo
This man should be sentenced to life in prison with hard labour…
Abraham
Too bad, RIP
Cyrus livermore camstar clc
Some people are animals sure🐭🐭
Mukomango Mwansa
Zambia wecalo cabena kristu somoneeeee
Foxi zed
So sad! foolish man killing your wife over nshima. You deserve nothing but the pain…uzamuziba Yesu
Cletus K.Chisanga
Very disturbing news,Jehovah forgive us!!!!
HOMMIE 24
And what has she been doing all that long? instead of preparing food on time she wos jst there wotching zee world.women of nowadays are jst lazy
Mwabi
Police’s don’t wasting time to jarg.tengani chabe prayazi nomufyanta mapolo take.bad news mhrip.
Shaka
Crucify him.