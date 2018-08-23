KAWAMBWA MAN KILLS WIFE OVER NSHIMA

Police in Kawambwa District have arrested a 28 year old man for the murder of his eight months pregnant wife who died from beatings after her husband complained of not having found prepared food.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said the incident happened when the husband identified as Evans Kabwe, 28, arrived home and didn’t find his food prepared.

She said it was at this time that the suspect started beating his eight months pregnant wife identified as Dorothy Kangwa, 20, until she became unconscious.

Katongo said the victim was then rushed to Kala Rural Health Centre and later referred to Kawambwa General Hospital where she died upon arrival.

“Brief facts of the report are that, on 19th August, 2018 around 2100 hours, the husband went home in a drunken state and found that his wife had not prepared Nshima which made him upset and started beating his wife who was eight months pregnant, kicking and punching her, until she became unconscious. With the help of other people, the victim was rushed to Kala Rural Health Centre and later referred to Kawambwa General Hospital where she died on 20th August, 2018 around 1600 hours,” Katongo said.

She said the deceased’s body is lying in Kawambwa General Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

Katongo added that the suspect is in police custody and will be charged with murder.