Headlines

KAWAMBWA MAN KILLS WIFE OVER NSHIMA

Police in Kawambwa District have arrested a 28 year old man for the murder of his eight months pregnant wife who died from beatings after her husband complained of not having found prepared food.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said the incident happened when the husband identified as Evans Kabwe, 28, arrived home and didn’t find his food prepared.

She said it was at this time that the suspect started beating his eight months pregnant wife identified as Dorothy Kangwa, 20, until she became unconscious.

Katongo said the victim was then rushed to Kala Rural Health Centre and later referred to Kawambwa General Hospital where she died upon arrival.

“Brief  facts of the report are that, on 19th August, 2018 around 2100 hours, the husband went home in a drunken state and found that his wife had not prepared Nshima which made him  upset and started beating his wife who was eight months pregnant, kicking and punching her, until she became unconscious. With the help of other people, the victim was rushed to Kala Rural Health Centre and later referred to Kawambwa General Hospital where she died on 20th August, 2018 around 1600 hours,” Katongo said.

She said the deceased’s body is lying in Kawambwa General Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

Katongo added that the suspect is in police custody and will be charged with murder.

  1. Dr Fonicks

    This indeed is a sad story. how can someone be so devilish towards a pregnant lady. he now has the blood of two people on his hands.

    • Margret Folowisa

      Too sad….i don’t even have a better word for that man but may your wife’s Ghost 👻 hunt you forever and the blood of the innocent child may it be on you….. As long as you breath cause you don’t deserve to live…, even death would kill you again if you are to die now…. Shameless he goat

  2. Benny

    Foolish man nsima can be eaten within a minute whole human life can be preserved 4 number of years and that one u have killed can help u bring better nsima than that one u killed her over. Rot in jail

  3. Judge

    Let him face the law, for being stupid and heartless……..

  4. Raymond

    The fool should suffer, really killing a wife over nshima???? This really hurts let’s learn to be responsible and reasonable brothers… May her soul rest in peace..

  5. Jere kester

    Ba Bemba nichani ninjala? U expect a wife to cook nshima when u didn’t provide,see now where u are in Prison rot there u Bemba chap u will dance to the tune of the law bupuba bati!

  6. boyd zulu

    too bad, may her soul rest in peace

  7. ked-sing

    Kill the chap too

  8. malis

    That man need to be locked up, u deserve the award man

  9. Daniel

    Uzakabila kuzogoro
    How can you do such a thing it’s to bad you have to face the law of Zambia iwe

  10. Mk

    This man might have not paid even insalamu.so,first: living with some one’s daughter;second: impregnated her; third: demanding nshima@ wrong time; four: beating her;five; killing the unborn child; six;killing the mother. Punish him severe and let him rot in jail. Mhsrip

  11. fisunge

    We chipuba we if don’t leave food and you want to come and eat wanya nomba ulechimona muchifungo have you seen kabili kakolwe nafuti tumone atase

  12. He must councilling, also the word of God in order for him to change and start liv

    He must receive some counselling, also the word of God in order for him to change and start living a new life.

  13. With or without

    He must receive some counselling, also the word of God in order for him to change and start living a new life.

  14. Mk

    People who beat there wives sure, stop that old barbaric,savege manner. Just reason with her and solve the problem amicably. Beating culture is long gone twapapa

  15. Charlesmicklay

    Killing two people just because we of nshima sure?????this is to bad.

  16. Uncle Bizzo

    There is too much evil happenings in our country, corruption, defilements, killings ,stealing etc there have become part of our life,we need prayers to cleanse our country, otherwise we don’t need to call ourselves a Christian nation but a cursed nation.

  17. Bright phiri

    Husbands please turn off the savage mode

  18. Martin mwewa

    Too bad mhsrip

  19. Hanizyy

    Very stupid man he could have cook for him self or buy fast food for him to eat

  20. fravian Mukupa

    Charge him accordingly he’s bad husband

  21. washangepikashalubemba

    R.I.P sister

  22. Jah

    He deserves to be in jai 4 de rest of his life for shading innocent blood.

  23. Zambian

    Ubwali fye mwe bantu sure, ukwipayilapo abantu babili? Icahakubililapo fye ili shilu lyali nwine umwangashi, what does the Bible say? Umwangashi wamiponto nechkunwe chikola onse uupumbukilako tabaa namano, ifi efiletumbuka mu minwine ya bwalwa Ku Bantu. So as the slogan goes Boma iyanganepo paka pangidwe ndiponso ka mwedwe ka moba mu dziko latu lino la Zambia, moba wachilamo, aa Vincent Mwale nkalanikoni monga Lusambo please try to control the situation, you’re the minister responsible. Osango nkala mu ma offeci mwanu umo nyamukani muona zimene zilu chitika mu makomboni ni umu, ma bawa achulukisa paliponse ni bar, dziko lizaonongeka kamba ka inu omwe. To the deceased, MHSRIP. To the killer, may his days in Prison be forever until yesu akamuone.

  24. DIEGO COSTA

    U devilish man.May God for give you and u need to face a law idiot

  25. Brian BBC mweemba

    Very sad development.that man must be killed by hanging.

  26. pass

    Comment
    8 months pregnancy and you expected her to be doing every thing for you sure. foolish people should not live anymore

  27. Brenda

    Instead of helping her to cook she might b tired of house works wat a shame this man has no heart for his wife Lott in jail

  28. m

    Too bad m.h.s.r.p

  29. m

    Too bad m.h.s.r.p .uyo muntuimbifi afundwe saana

  30. Pastor

    Revenge is for God that man must put in prison as life prisonment with hard labour.

  31. Mr dundumwenze

    Misango yabuchakolwe mu Zambia no proper discipline.

  32. ENOCK SIKAZWE

    Just kill him also. He’s a fool

  33. guyguy

    Stupid fool may the law deal with you chule

  34. Christopher Mutambo

    This man should be sentenced to life in prison with hard labour…

  35. Abraham

    Too bad, RIP

  36. Cyrus livermore camstar clc

    Some people are animals sure🐭🐭

  37. Mukomango Mwansa

    Zambia wecalo cabena kristu somoneeeee

    • Foxi zed

      So sad! foolish man killing your wife over nshima. You deserve nothing but the pain…uzamuziba Yesu

  38. Cletus K.Chisanga

    Very disturbing news,Jehovah forgive us!!!!

  39. HOMMIE 24

    And what has she been doing all that long? instead of preparing food on time she wos jst there wotching zee world.women of nowadays are jst lazy

  40. Mwabi

    Police’s don’t wasting time to jarg.tengani chabe prayazi nomufyanta mapolo take.bad news mhrip.

  41. Shaka

    Crucify him.

