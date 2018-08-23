LENGWE GETS THIRD& FOURTH FIFA APPOINTMENT

  1. Home
Zambian referee Gladys Lengwe will be at the centre of the third and fourth playoff match at the FIFA U20 World Cup between France and England Stade de la Rabine, Vannes tomorrow.

Lengwe has been flying high at the FIFA U20 World Cup and will be adding to her rich credentials that also include an U17 FIFA World Cup in 2017.

The match will kickoff at 16:00 hours with the final pitting Spain and Japan set for 19:30 hours.

MATCH DETAILS

Play-off for third place, Stade de la Rabine, Vannes

24 Aug 2018 – 16:00 Local time

France Vs England

(Source: FAZ Media)

7 Comments

  1. Christopher Mutambo

    That’s good……

    Reply

  2. Cyrus livermore camstar clc

    Improvement in zambia

    Reply

  3. Ghammarays

    Grty improvement in Zambia,,, best wishes. Madam

    Reply

  4. Mukomango Mwansa

    Zambia mweeeeee

    Reply

  5. SHONONGO

    Keep on the Zed flag burning

    Reply

  6. DannyMusunte

    I think all players in Zambia shud become referees

    Reply

  7. Mbawala A

    improvment in ZAMBIA

    Reply

