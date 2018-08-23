LENGWE GETS THIRD& FOURTH FIFA APPOINTMENT

Zambian referee Gladys Lengwe will be at the centre of the third and fourth playoff match at the FIFA U20 World Cup between France and England Stade de la Rabine, Vannes tomorrow.
Lengwe has been flying high at the FIFA U20 World Cup and will be adding to her rich credentials that also include an U17 FIFA World Cup in 2017.
Another top Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe
The match will kickoff at 16:00 hours with the final pitting Spain and Japan set for 19:30 hours.
MATCH DETAILS
Play-off for third place, Stade de la Rabine, Vannes
24 Aug 2018 – 16:00 Local time
France Vs England
(Source: FAZ Media)
7 Comments
Christopher Mutambo
That’s good……
Cyrus livermore camstar clc
Improvement in zambia
Ghammarays
Grty improvement in Zambia,,, best wishes. Madam
Mukomango Mwansa
Zambia mweeeeee
SHONONGO
Keep on the Zed flag burning
DannyMusunte
I think all players in Zambia shud become referees
Mbawala A
improvment in ZAMBIA