LENGWE GETS THIRD& FOURTH FIFA APPOINTMENT

Zambian referee Gladys Lengwe will be at the centre of the third and fourth playoff match at the FIFA U20 World Cup between France and England Stade de la Rabine, Vannes tomorrow.

Lengwe has been flying high at the FIFA U20 World Cup and will be adding to her rich credentials that also include an U17 FIFA World Cup in 2017.

The match will kickoff at 16:00 hours with the final pitting Spain and Japan set for 19:30 hours.

MATCH DETAILS

Play-off for third place, Stade de la Rabine, Vannes

24 Aug 2018 – 16:00 Local time

France Vs England

(Source: FAZ Media)