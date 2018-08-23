NAREP REMINDS SOCIETY OF ITS EXISTENCE WITH SUSPENSION OF TOP LUSAKA OFFICIAL

Even the National Restoration Party is still strong enough to dish out suspensions to party officials with its Lusaka District Chairman Richard Malilwe suspended for alleged gross misconduct.

According to a suspension letter signed by Party Disciplinary Committee Chairman Kennedy Chipasha, the Party has slapped a six months suspension on its Lusaka District Acting Chairman.

Chipasha said the committee had found Malilwe guilty and was however not remorseful of his action and allegedly went ahead to disregard advisable channels within the party.

“You are therefore suspended from your acting position as Lusaka District Chairperson and all party activities for six months with immediate effect for gross misconduct,” the letter read in part.

Chipasha has further noted that while on suspension, Malilwe would not be allowed to comment on any party matters or representing the party at any function until at a time the suspension will be saved or lifted.

He says Malilwe is however free to appeal against the suspension within 7 days.