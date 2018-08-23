OPINION: KAMBWILI HAS NO MORAL RIGHT TO WHINE ABOUT INSULTS

Zambia has seen a number of political rivalries over the years with the King Cobra versus Levy Mwanawasa perhaps ranking among the most vicious.

But now another modern day rivalry has taken root in the Zambian political space. Presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda and National Democratic Congress (NDC) party leader Chishimba are at each other’s throats.

Chanda, by nature a cool headed person seems to have blown up under incessant attacks from Kambwili who has never tired lumping the Presidential aide with innuendos.

It is not that Chanda has let out some expletives in a widely circulated telephone conversation with Kambwili that is surprising but that the Roan Member of Parliament is complaining about insults. It is a territory Kambwili should be as happy as a pig playing in mud.

Let us just say Kambwili complaining about anyone insulting him is like the pot calling the kettle black. Kambwili got as much as he rottenly gives. Kambwili is used to picking easy targets and getting away with it. He takes pleasure in picking on easy targets that just soak in his venom. Does Kambwili really have the moral right to complain about insults? Is not his signature China Nyanyo ranting still trending?

Did Kambwili not confirm he was recording the conversation? Is the motive not clear from the outset? Chanda simply handed Kambwili his wish. He had been spoiling for a taped showdown and Chanda gladly gave it to him.

So what is the fuss about this funeral Kambwili wishes to stage?