PRES. LUNGU CHIDES KCM OVER CONTRACTORS

The continued non-payment of monies owed to contractors and suppliers by Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has attracted the attention of President Edgar Lungu.
President Lungu has taken a swipe and directed his Minister of Mines Richard Musukwa to urgently address the impasse surrounding the non-payment of contractors by KCM.
Speaking when he addressed party officials at Mine Club in Chingola during his two day working visit, President Lungu said the issues at KCM should not be left to him but the minister was the right person to handle the matter.
He said if KCM was not performing to expectations, there was need to look at available options and put things in order.
President Lungu said the interest of workers needed to be addressed so that their challenged are lessened.
He further stated that the local leadership was at liberty to question why things are not working as they are supposed to.
President Lungu’s reaction came after PF Chingola District Chairman Samuel Bwembya reported that delays by KCM to pay contractors and suppliers was putting the name of the party in disrupte.
“Whenever KCM takes longer to pay contractors we are always criticized and insulted, we need your intervention in this matter your Excellency,” he stated.
13 Comments
Benny
Is this mine really not making profits???? I wonder what’s wrong with kcm we heard football players not being payed and again contractors please GRZ sit and think properly whether 2 nationalize it or not l’m tired of seeing ugly environment especially near kcm
Looters
Why don’t mines work as an entity is it because they do not want to pay taxes no wonder they subcontract
Hebk
Kcm again. For wrong headlines
I think they dont have heart for zambians
Leonard
Infact nangu aba an investors that comes in Zambia, tabakwa nempiya they just borrow money from world Bank the issuelit is our minerals. Why Zambian Gervenment try to operat one of this mines and see how it goes. We have skilled people do that job.
Leonard
Infact nangu aba an investors that comes in Zambia, tabakwa nempiya they just borrow money from world Bank the issuelit is our minerals. Why Zambian Gervenment try to operat one of this mines and see how it goes. We have skilled people do that job. Bamwenye ukulanyinga mine?
Zambian
Its an everyday song, the President has directed?????? Bushe ba minister tabakwata amatwi? Nangu tabamone fichitika? These problems others are capitalising, balekula no kwensha baleensha. Anti corruption should investigate these guys, teti abantu bekale ukwabulo kufola for months and the minister is just queit something somewhere things are wrong. Fire the Mr President, why keep people who are not working? Until you go there?
mr life
Promblem goverment of zambia too much week why to allow indians investors to oparate big mines some investors they dont have heart of people including to ma chinese very stupid i dont know why goverment put interest in this people thats the reason why economy is down because i have never seen indian or chinese to withdraw money from atm machine or to buy product of zambian its a miracle so goverment please wake up and help us.
mr life
Please mr president put mr hon bowaman lusambo as a mine minister or labour minister to wash fiecal matters from foreign stupid investors or hire mr kabwili economy will change within 90days .
brings
To much forign in zambia
Mr dundumwenze
The foreigners knows that the Zambians are very dull, government wake up why so weak.
Cyrus livermore camstar clc
Lets cooperate
Yombwe
Pliz mr President help us we are tired of this kcm their are failing to pair us salary why is it so u r the father of this nationa Zambia 6months without getting paid how can u exaperct one feed is family
Danny
Kcm and gvnmnt balomfwana we know what happens God has opened our eyes!!