PRES. LUNGU CHIDES KCM OVER CONTRACTORS

The continued non-payment of monies owed to contractors and suppliers by Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has attracted the attention of President Edgar Lungu.

President Lungu has taken a swipe and directed his Minister of Mines Richard Musukwa to urgently address the impasse surrounding the non-payment of contractors by KCM.

Speaking when he addressed party officials at Mine Club in Chingola during his two day working visit, President Lungu said the issues at KCM should not be left to him but the minister was the right person to handle the matter.

He said if KCM was not performing to expectations, there was need to look at available options and put things in order.

President Lungu said the interest of workers needed to be addressed so that their challenged are lessened.

He further stated that the local leadership was at liberty to question why things are not working as they are supposed to.

President Lungu’s reaction came after PF Chingola District Chairman Samuel Bwembya reported that delays by KCM to pay contractors and suppliers was putting the name of the party in disrupte.

“Whenever KCM takes longer to pay contractors we are always criticized and insulted, we need your intervention in this matter your Excellency,” he stated.