UNZA STUDENTS GET HALF-PAY FOR MEAL ALLOWANCES

The Ministry of Higher Education through the Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board, will pay sponsored students studying at the University of Zambia (UNZA) their Term II Meal Allowance for 70 days by end of day on Friday 24th August 2018.

According to Ministry of Higher Education Public Relations Officer, Chiselwa Kawanda, said that the remaining 69 days will be paid as soon as more funds are released to the Ministry in the coming weeks.

“The students will be paid 70 days out of the 139 days for term two and the remaining amount will be paid in a few weeks’ time as soon as additional funds become available,” said Kawanda.

“We would like to urge our students to exercise patience during this period as they wait for the other payment to be made” she said.