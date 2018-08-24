75-Year Old Chipata Man Commits Suicide Over Land Dispute

A 75 year old man of senior chief Nzamane’s area in Chipata has committed suicide few hours after he was summoned by the Mfumbeni Traditional Council to exculpate himself on land dispute.

The deceased Jaivan Banda hanged himself.

In Luanshya, police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of his wife.

Rex Mutale who is already in police custody is alleged to behind the death of his wife Tisa Mwaba.

Below is a full police statement over the two cases;

A 75 year old man identified as Jaivan Banda of Mphuzuzu village, Chief Nzamane of Chipata District committed suicide by hanging himself to a pole supporting the roof of a pit latrine using a fiber rope.

This occurred on 22nd August, 2018 between 08:00 hours and 21:00 hours at Mphuzuzu Village. The victim was, before taking his life, summoned to appear before Mfumbeni Traditional Council of Chief Nzamane on 24th August, 2018 at 08:00 hours for him to exculpate himself over land dispute issues and was later found dead around 12:00 hours the same day. No foul play was suspected hence family members were advised to bury the body.

In Luanshya, Police have arrested a man identified as Rex Mutale, unknown age, in connection with the murder of his 26 years old wife identified as Tisa Mwaba of Kamilenda area reported to have occurred on 23rd August, 2018 around 06:00 hours at Kamilenda area. According to the victim’s mother, Tisa was allegedly beaten by her husband on 19th August, 2018 after a marital dispute and she sustained a swollen left eye, a cut on the lower lip and was later found dead on 23rd August 2018. Fists are alleged to have been used in the act. The body is in Thompson Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem. The accused is detained in Police custody.

Meanwhile, Police in Petauke have arrested a 27 year old man identified as Alfred Gumbo in connection with the murder of his uncle identified as Songelwayo Jere aged 48 of Tasala 10 Compound. This occurred on 20th August, 2018 between 1900 hours and 20 00 hours at the deceased’s residence in Tasala 10 Compound.

Brief facts are that on 20th August, 2018, the victim had a fight with his nephew, who is the suspect and was later found dead on 22nd August, 2018 at about 23 40 hours in his house by a neighbor. Police who visited the scene found the body of the deceased with a swollen head. The body of the deceased is in Petauke District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem while the accused person is in police custody.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER