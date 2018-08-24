Chililabombwe Deputy Mayor Arrested for Drunk Behaviour

Police on the Copperbelt have arrested and charged Chililabombwe Deputy Mayor Boyd Soko for alleged drunk and disorderly conduct.
Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga has confirmed the development in an interview saying that Soko was nabbed after he stormed Chililabombwe Police Station in a drunken state.
Kantaga said Soko disturbed officers who were on duty and demanded that his relative who had been arrested be released.
She said Soko who could not control his behaviour started talking pictures of officers at the inquiries and arrested suspects.
“Yes we arrested a man identified as Boyd Soko of Chililabombwe for disorderly conduct after be stormed our station in Chililabombwe, he was in a drunken state and started demanding that police release his relative who had been detained there while taking pictures,” Katanga said.
She further added that the suspect later become violent after being confronted by police officers on duty, leading to his arrest.
Soko has since been released on police bond.
Js
Shame, what conduct is this of Deputy Mayoral? Do not take the ladder with you on your WAY up. You’ll need colleagues on your way down.
Is there no Induction on how you should conduct self after Ascending to that Office. Once more SHAME!Comment
Makeni boy
Chakolwa!No one is above the law.If kaunda was arrested what of u late comer in goverment?How special is yo relative aftrall?where were u trying 2 take those pictures u were taking?kulibonesha taa!
miles
So he joined his relative mu cello…? hahaha… good Samaritan!