Former CB Police Chief Acquitted of Abuse Charges

Former Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Mary Tembo has been acquitted by the Ndola Magistrate Court on two counts of abuse of office contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

This is a case, Ms Tembo, 58, was charged with two counts of abuse of authority in November, 2018 contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Facts before court are that between May 1, and June 30, 2013, Ms Tembo did abuse the authority of her office as Commissioner of Police for the Copperbelt Province by obtaining a Toyota Corolla Registration Number AAX 5716 from Grizzly Mining Limited, and registered it in her name thereby obtaining benefits for herself.

In the second count, it is alleged that Ms Tembo, on dates unknown but between November 1 and December 31, 2012 in Ndola, did abuse her authority of office as Commissioner of Police for the Copperbelt Province by asking Grizzly Mining Limited, a private company, to fix her personal Toyota Cressida registration F100.

When the matter came up for ruling, Chief Resident Magistrate Paul Chisha said the prosecution failed to prove the case against the accused.

“And with regards to count one, I am of the view and find that the accused did not facilitate the registration of a vehicle in her name or personal benefits but for police services. So the prosecution has failed to prove that she registered the vehicle in her name and to benefit her. I acquit her accordingly in count one,” he said.

Magistrate Chisha then granted Ms Tembo the vehicle and laptop which the state had grabbed during investigations after her lawyer Milner Katolo made an application.