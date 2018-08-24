Govt Hands Back Black Mountain to Jerabos

Government has handed back to small scale miners commonly known as Jerabos the infamous Black Mountain in Kitwe two months after operations were suspended following a mine accident that claimed eleven lives.

Mines and Minerals Development Minister Richard Musukwa made the announcement in Kitwe with a series of conditions that must be adhered to before commencing operations.

Musukwa at a media briefing said government will not compromise on any of the conditions set to avoid the reoccurrence of a mine accident.

He has directed Chapamo Mineral Resources a group of small scale miners to ensure that all set conditions are met without fail.

Musukwa named some of the conditions set as fencing off the mining area, installation of closed circuit cameras (CCTV), engagement of security personnel to police the area, provide identity cards among others.

“As a matter of urgency, reorganise your structure to ensure coordinated operations, conduct and obtain approval for an Environmental Impact Assessment consistent with the type of operations authorised by the license to take onsite and offsite environmental impact, erect a security fence, engage security personnel to police the area and provide identity cards to ensure there are not unauthorized persons at the site,” Musukwa said.

Meanwhile, Mr Musukwa has disclosed that the investigations conducted have revealed that the mine accident that claimed the lives of 11 people were as a result of noncompliance to mining regulations by Chapamo Mineral Resources.

And Chapamo Mineral Resources Managing Director Kelvin Tembo said the small scale miners will adhere to all the set conditions before resuming operations.

Tembo who could not state when operations will resume said all stakeholders will be engaged to ensure smooth operations.

Government on 20th June, 2018 suspended operations at the infamous Black Mountain in Kitwe after an accident claimed 10 lives on the spot while the 11th died two days later.

Since then government had instituted investigations to establish the cause of the accident.