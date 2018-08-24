Litunga to Grace Kulamba Ceremony

In a rare across chiefdom relationship the Litunga of the Lozi people of Western Province on Thursday arrived in Chipata in readiness for the Kulamba traditional ceremony of the Chewa people where he is Guest of Honour.

The Litunga arrived amid tight security from state police at Chipata Airport.

A lot of Chipata based Lozis, Chewa traditionalists and government officials were on hand to receive the Lozi King.

The Kulamba ceremony for the Chewa people from Zambia, Malawi and

Mozambique will reach its climax on Saturday at Mkaika Chewa headquarters in Katete.

According to the programme release by the Eastern Province administration office, the Litunga would pay a courtesy call on his Chewa counterpaprt Kalonga Gawa Undi at Mkaika today.

Early this year Gawa Undi graced the Kuomboka traditional ceremony of the Lozi people and the Litunga is in some way reciprocating that gesture.