RTSA Steps Up Online Payment of Fines Chris Phiri | August 24, 2018 | 3 Motorists can now search for traffic fines and make easy, secure and online payments by visiting www.paymyfines.co.zm | 3 3 Comments Cassius August 24, 2018 I want to find out if the cards for the licence are ready for collection .I got my temporal in March till now . nothing yet . Reply Truth man August 24, 2018 These payments,are they mandatory or what?If someone denies the charge what happens? A payment of admitting guilty is not forced. There must be an explanation for those who deny these charges. Reply Razor August 24, 2018 But first cancel and refund those who already paid as directed by the minister. Reply
