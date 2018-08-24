  1. Home
RTSA Steps Up Online Payment of Fines

Motorists can now search for traffic fines and make easy, secure and online payments by visiting

www.paymyfines.co.zm

  1. Cassius

    I want to find out if the cards for the licence are ready for collection .I got my temporal in March till now . nothing yet .

  2. Truth man

    These payments,are they mandatory or what?If someone denies the charge what happens? A payment of admitting guilty is not forced. There must be an explanation for those who deny these charges.

  3. Razor

    But first cancel and refund those who already paid as directed by the minister.

