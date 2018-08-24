Sven Recalls Kalaba

Chipolopolo coach Sven Vandenbroek has unveiled a 26 member squad for the September 8 Africa Cup of Nations match against Namibia opening the door for all eligible Zambian players abroad performing for their clubs.
Vandenbroek has recalled former skipper Rainford Kalaba who stars for TP Mazembe alongside club mates Kabaso Chongo and Nathan Sinkala.
During a media briefing at Football House this morning, the Belgian also named long forgotten Armenia based Lubambo Musonda and Hapoel Ra’anana defender Emmanuel Mbola.
Vandenbroek has also made interesting calls in the local front with in-form Spencer Sautu and Bruce Musakanya roped in.
The coach has also taken a dig at the local media for their obsession with getting information through the backdoor when he has been available officially to provide the information.
“What happened in the past I cannot judge, there are rumours, people are telling me things, but I cannot judge so everyone starts from zero. Everyone opens the door for the national team, if they are all willing and eager to play for the national team. I said it already in the past, everyone is welcome when they are performing in their clubs,” he said.
Vandenbroek said that the Namibia encounter was a must win match for the Chipolopolo if they are to have a chance of qualifying to the Cameroon 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
“I think it is a very important game for both of us. It is a must win for both. We are both at zero points, so if we want to have a chance to qualify, we both have to win,” he said.
“If we go and look at the CAF or FIFA ranking, then we are the favourites because we are the highest ranked of all four in our group but circumstances are in favour of Namibia. The reason is that they scheduled the game on an artificial field, they have had a six week camp to prepare for the game and they play at home. That is why I see a light advantage for them in the game. That does not mean we will not do everything to win because it is in all our good to bring the three points home.”
Vandenbroek decried the culture of leakages that put some of his work in jeopardy.
He warned that a continuation of the culture may ruin the relationship among the players in the game.
“The meaning of my story is that even if there is more structure and order in Zambia, there are too many individuals trying to escape. That is carelessly leaking information to you (media), there are people in this house leaking information and the terrible one is even if I gave a lot of information during the last press conference, some people were eager to find out things that I did not mention,” he said.
“So in the end it is a two way relationship, either I give a lot of information and you keep on that or you go behind my back, you want to know too much then the relationship will be broken, not only from your part, also from the people in this house and players because that is discipline and discipline is one of the main things when you want to build the game and when you want performances.”
He also announced that Zambia would play Gabon in an international friendly on September 11 on the FIFA International day.
The team will enter residential camp on August 30 in Lusaka with the final batch of players expected in camp on Monday September 1.
Vandenbroek was handed the Chipolopolo job with the task of qualifying Zambia to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
Zambia is rooted at the bottom with Namibia on zero points after the first round of matches with the Chipolopolo losing 1-0 at home to Mozambique.
The Chipolopolo face Namibia away in Windhoek on September 7 in a match that will mark Vandenbroek’s debut on the Chipolopolo bench.
FULL SQUAD
(GOALKEEPERS)
Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos) Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns-RSA)
(DEFENDERS)
Solomon Sakala (Zesco United), Gideon Sichone (Green Buffaloes), Gampani Lungu (Supersport-RSA), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon) Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Stoppila Sunzu (FC Metz-France), Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe-Congo), Lawrence Chungu (Buildcon), Emmanuel Mbola (Hapoel Raanana-Israel)
(MIDFIELDERS)
Nathan Sinkala (TP Mazembe-Congo), Sululani Phiri (Polokwane-RSA), Enock Mwepu (RB Salzburg-Austria), Jackson Chirwa (Green Buffalos), Lubambo Musonda (Gangzasar Kapan-Armenia), Clatous Chama (Simba-Tanzania) Spencer Sautu (Green Eagles), Rainford Kalaba (TP Mazembe-Congo), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows)
(STRIKERS)
Augustine Mulenga (Orlando Pirates-RSA), Fashion Sakala (Oostende-Belgium), Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates-RSA), Patson Daka (RB Salzburg-Austria), Lazarous Kambole (Zesco)
Benny
Good team selection, l want 2 see fresh blood in national team those selected new defenders must be pushed 2 make them experts just as Nerve Renard did 2 Davis Nkausu, banee learn 2 be innovative u always like 2 complaint about amateurs who played 4 national team in 2012 miss Emmanuel Banda but our coach mentioned it earlier that those who are playing 4 their respective clubs l understand
Dador chibuye
it’s now open to all people of Zambia that this coach can us proud ……pls continue with the sat spirit no one should tell what to do …..that’s why you are the head coach….I like u
Bola Yapa Zed
I like strikers coach Sven you are on Point but I don’t like defenders list, work on defense please bring people who can help Sunzu.
vibe
go zambia nd make us proud
Paul Chisanga
What about mayuka,mbesuma,chiasamba lungu and isac chansa
Evergreen
We will use them next time
kwanza
imiti ikula empanga let the young play so that they develop in to worthy team
Stanley
Please make sure that we wine on 7 the September
fikashala
well done sven good selection
Charlesmicklay
The team is just o.k
Christopher mulenga
Any lets wait and see, fair selection
Aaron Mboshi
We are going to win the game by good score line such as 0-2. I have faith in this squad and FAZ management.
Cletus K.Chisanga
Go Zambia Go!!! Fairly selected.
James Mphande
On striking it will be a battle who will start
Stanley
Please Mr Sven find the place for this guy’s Ziyo Tembo, Kelvin kampampa and E- mbewe Removed musakaya please
Shi aliko
I can’t wait to watch the game guys good selection Mr Sven
Evergreen
Good selection
The Sumba
were is ziyo,nkausu,emanul Banda,fwayo,kondwani?
Shi aliko
So you want all Zambian player’s shumba it’s only 26
Kunbucha
Warn mbola please too much back pass
Zankalewa
Even fashion he is too selfish
Godwin Tonga
He has his best so far, we are behind u Sven .
GENIOUS SOGOLA WA( PF )JERE
Good move sven
Kangwa Gabriel C Jr
Its a great n wonderful selection after a long time.combining experience with useful youths
james eston banda
Go ahead with your selection and win on 7 sept 2018
vincent mukema
hmmmm..thz is realy a wonderful squad .we hav to many good playerz so z coach can’t manag to pick zem all.anyway thos who ar left nxt tim guyz..
jasto
gud selection mr sven
smooth
No excuse nothing more than a win will do…go!!!zambia go!!!zambia
Nicholas Dinho Phiri
This is good going coach keep it up
Itx fear selection but two people remaining fwayo and Chesapeake.
Nicholas Dinho Phiri
Fwayo and chisamba
Mr Peace
Plz,let the coach do his work.He is just starting his job and so let us not be coaches ourselves.If he has picked some of our favourites and left others it’s only because there is a certain number he wants and his choice is our support.
Mix bwalya
Go Zambia go …….I like dis selection..we can even beat Brazil nw
Schwerzi
Go go chipolopolo
kwanza
imiti ikula empanga
Hold Arizon
The best is yet to come, we Judge Him by selection.
Please ba Muno Ni MuZambia let Vandem play his Mind, work in peace, give em chance and lets Surport our boys to make us Proud!
Kalaba and #BolaNaLesa trio back to make a mark in the main team.
Viva Vandem!
Mumbi Kennedy
This is wonderful ,nshikwete namashiwi excellent keep it up Mr President,
Mumbi Kennedy
E team nalefwaya pa z ,we a going to win 3/9
Mpampe
No Hang’ombe Hambulo
Mubanga chilufya
Great i like this selection
Trigga
I love selection a real coach is the people’s coach unlike Faz’s Coach as long as they joke ninshi TZ ok this one is white boi takuli mulyemo boss
Blues
I like it
Zachariah Manda
Its A Nice Team.Go Zambia Go!
Bmk
This is a well balanced team.The coach must choose from his convictions not from what people say.If it is about what people say all of us would have been the coaches.The team is more like a village,we cant have the same people who behave the same,but different people with different behaviours.All we need is teamwork,selfdiscipline and aim to win for mother Zambia.We dont want your names here,but names in the game.Put aside personal politics and focus on winning the game.Once on the field ,it is all about the game not politics.We are ready to watch Zambia vs Namibia not “Kalaba vs Fashion”you are grown up guys,let us go and conquor.Coach,we love you, guys we love and all of us must love Zambia and be ready to sacrifice for our country’s glory.
Gerald
Good selection
Gerald T
Good selection this is harve Renard succeeded
Kayo
Lungu chisamba,,,mukuka mulanga
Masinga
This is the best selection I have seen so far,use stipulated and kabaso pa 4/5 please.
Vincent Chola
I stopped watching Zambian soccer but this one its a must, lets just pray for our team that they shouldn’t lost (Jeremiah 29:11-13) people lets read that scripture and see what God Almighty is going to do…good selection coach, Go Zambia Go..
Sydney
This is good selection and it has never happened since the departure of herve rener. Thx
David
Good team selection,it seems balanced we only hope for 3 points.Good luck copperbullets.
GT
This selection is good he has balanced the team since harve Renard left this guy has cast the net wider no corruption.
Ba Punchu
True ba GT. He has fished the greats. The situation is still hopeful.
Bob kalwiji
Good and tremendous selection coach keep it up. We have faith and we are behind the whole Zambian squad.
joe
Bt zoona,i hope mweene will b da first choose
Osward
Good team
Fan no.2
From the comments it is evident that we love soccer and we are behind our team and above all it is a good selection. Go, go Zambian go and long live Sven