Former Kitwe Mayor Divo Katete Commits Suicide

Former Kitwe Mayor Divo Katete has died after taking his own life for unknown reasons.

A close family friend has disclosed that Katete 45, committed suicide at his home.

Katete served as Kitwe Mayor from 2007 to 2011 under the Patriotic Front before he switched to the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) where he went and contested the Nkana Constituency Parliamentary seat and lost.

Katete later joined the opposition UPND where he again contested the Nkana Constituency on the UPND ticket but lost to Alexander Chiteme of the Patriotic Front.

Katete was until his death UPND Copperbelt Deputy Information Publicity Secretary.

UPND Copperbelt Chairman Elisha Matambo confirmed Divo Katete’s death but could not disclose the cause of death.

Matambo described Katete as a pillar and a fearless defender of political and human rights not only in the UPND but the Copperbelt as a whole.

“He was a young fearless politician who had carefully shaped his political destiny and his death is a huge blow to the party on the Copperbelt and Zambia as a whole and shall greatly be missed,” Matambo said.

Katete was in 2015 acquitted by the Kitwe Magistrate Court for a defilement charge

  1. guyguy

    To bad bigman only u yo self knows y u hav takn yo life

  2. DJ,E

    may his soul burn in hell

  3. edgar chibuta

    too bad

  4. Wiseman.

    My condolences to the believed family who can feel the pain u have left.

  5. reagan

    Too bad

  6. Mr. K

    It is surely very shocking mhsrip

  7. eliot kalwila

    judge not,rest well

  8. Mr Rains

    Only God will know were to put you. All of you who are reading this you shouldn’t copy the evil spirit of taking out your life. Try to get advice from the people you love and trust than this loss. MR RAINS From chipata Zambia

  9. Wave Zone

    Politicians Dont Believe In God… They Believe In Themselves,,no Advice From Anyone Not Even His Wife.

  10. king KAPU

    RIP

  11. Makeni boy

    Suiciderz wont inherit God’s kingdom.N way katete, congrats 4 joining the huge numbr of HELL membrz,the devil’s still calling……”DO U PRAY OR WANT 2 JOIN ME!!HELL IS STILL EMPTY!!!WE NEED MORE ESCOTTING MEMBRZ!!’roars the king of demons.

  12. VOV

    Too bad!

  13. RSK

    Sad news indeed,my former classmate at ZIBSIP.rest in peace one divo you where a motivation to us.

  14. Eminem

    Lets hop sanatabe nkongole or milandu.But Divo,death wil follow u in hell and kill u again and again!kkkkk

  15. TUNGUZA

    why suicides these days?mr katete you not solved any solution to take your own life.

  16. Brian BBC mweemba

    R. I.p

  17. Abraham

    Rip

  18. Jom

    Rip

  19. Sisha kasto Bwalya

    May his soul rest in peace only God will judge.

  20. Chibwe TC

    Divo
    Why Why
    we were all around you should have consulted
    Walufyanya Boyi
    May Your Soul Rest In Eternal Peace-loving

  21. Mwana mule

    Very bad

  22. volo na fwaka

    Difillment na futi

  23. Zulu

    God forbid. Poor finishing ala it’s know to feel worthless sometimes but y take your precious life?

  24. KING HAZARD

    Tukamonana kujerusalem Bwana but you’ve made a sin to God for taking your own life Mr

  25. Suzyo

    Too bad,my condolences to the bereaved family.

  26. FRACKSON bs

    May soul rest in peace

