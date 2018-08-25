Former Kitwe Mayor Divo Katete Commits Suicide

Former Kitwe Mayor Divo Katete has died after taking his own life for unknown reasons.
A close family friend has disclosed that Katete 45, committed suicide at his home.
Katete served as Kitwe Mayor from 2007 to 2011 under the Patriotic Front before he switched to the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) where he went and contested the Nkana Constituency Parliamentary seat and lost.
Katete later joined the opposition UPND where he again contested the Nkana Constituency on the UPND ticket but lost to Alexander Chiteme of the Patriotic Front.
Katete was until his death UPND Copperbelt Deputy Information Publicity Secretary.
UPND Copperbelt Chairman Elisha Matambo confirmed Divo Katete’s death but could not disclose the cause of death.
Matambo described Katete as a pillar and a fearless defender of political and human rights not only in the UPND but the Copperbelt as a whole.
“He was a young fearless politician who had carefully shaped his political destiny and his death is a huge blow to the party on the Copperbelt and Zambia as a whole and shall greatly be missed,” Matambo said.
Katete was in 2015 acquitted by the Kitwe Magistrate Court for a defilement charge
