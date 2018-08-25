Govt Clarifies Waiver of Traffic Offenders Captured by Cameras

Government has offered clarification on the waiver on traffic offenders by saying that the amnesty only applies to lawbreakers on the Great East Road as it was the only one without signage.
Information Minister Dora Siliya has stressed that the Road Traffic and Safety Agency has not backtracked on the speed cameras that are set to revolutionize road traffic across the city of Lusaka.
Siliya said the waiver would only cover motorists that were captured for over speeding on Great East Road up to Kenneth Kaunda International Airport because it is the only one without speed limit signs.
She said that the rest of the offenders will have to clear their books within the one month window provided by the amnesty.
“Government is fully behind RTSA and we support 100 percent the roll-out of speed cameras under the Intelligent Mobile Solutions,” Siliya said.
On 23rd August 2017, the Government of the Republic of Zambia through the Road Traffic and Safety Agency (RTSA) signed a 17 year Public Private Partnership Concession Agreement with Intelligent Mobility Solutions (IMS) for the design, installation and operation of systems and solutions for vehicle inspection, vehicle registration, road safety law enforcement and traffic surveillance, nationwide.
The move was to address the problems associated with the increase in the vehicle population which resulted into increased road accidents on many of our roads in Zambia.
The Zambian Government, through its agency the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) is targeting to significantly increase road safety and traffic management. In February 2018, Intelligent Mobility Solutions (IMS) and RTSA unveiled the Road Safety Management System with the goal of saving lives on our roads.
The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) today Monday 20th August 2018 commenced the enhancement of the existing signage of speed zones with additions of the speed camera sign of camera speed signs on public roads.
4 Comments
Razor
What is this shifting stance everyday by government. The transport minister says something else. RATSA also had their own version and today Dora says another thing.
King cool
Confused family, in these roads three quarters of the roads have no clear roads signs , put the new sign post of speed limits so that people can see from afar. Starting from the roundabout or from each of the joining road
Mr Particular
Are You Govt’s Spokesperson Or RTSA’s
Truth man
This will curtail the corruption tendencies by some Police officers who have amassed wealth which they can’t account for.The writing above now makes it clear about the operatives of the system.I hope this will cover the whole country.This is what I call civilisation.I hope and dream for a day. when one can drive on Zambian roads without the irritating road blocks which make no sense really especially that there has been an outcry from the publc regarding the daring corruption by the Police. An image which has stuck on the backs of our police force for a long time now.