Govt Clarifies Waiver of Traffic Offenders Captured by Cameras

Government has offered clarification on the waiver on traffic offenders by saying that the amnesty only applies to lawbreakers on the Great East Road as it was the only one without signage.

Information Minister Dora Siliya has stressed that the Road Traffic and Safety Agency has not backtracked on the speed cameras that are set to revolutionize road traffic across the city of Lusaka.

Siliya said the waiver would only cover motorists that were captured for over speeding on Great East Road up to Kenneth Kaunda International Airport because it is the only one without speed limit signs.

She said that the rest of the offenders will have to clear their books within the one month window provided by the amnesty.

“Government is fully behind RTSA and we support 100 percent the roll-out of speed cameras under the Intelligent Mobile Solutions,” Siliya said.

On 23rd August 2017, the Government of the Republic of Zambia through the Road Traffic and Safety Agency (RTSA) signed a 17 year Public Private Partnership Concession Agreement with Intelligent Mobility Solutions (IMS) for the design, installation and operation of systems and solutions for vehicle inspection, vehicle registration, road safety law enforcement and traffic surveillance, nationwide.

The move was to address the problems associated with the increase in the vehicle population which resulted into increased road accidents on many of our roads in Zambia.

The Zambian Government, through its agency the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) is targeting to significantly increase road safety and traffic management. In February 2018, Intelligent Mobility Solutions (IMS) and RTSA unveiled the Road Safety Management System with the goal of saving lives on our roads.

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) today Monday 20th August 2018 commenced the enhancement of the existing signage of speed zones with additions of the speed camera sign of camera speed signs on public roads.