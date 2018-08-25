PF Kasenengwa Candidate Gets Royal Blessings

The Patriotic Front Kasenengwa campaign team have reached out to Chief Madzimamwe of the Ngoni people who has endorsed their candidate.

PF Kasenengwa candidate Sensio Banda called on the Chief Madzimawe who poured royal blessings on him and his campaign team.

Banda was accompanied by PF Campaign manager Vincent Mwale and other

PF officials that are on the campaign trail.

Other candidates that are battling it out with Banda are John Zulu of PAC and Abel Ngwenya of UPPZ.

All the three candidates are currently campaigning in readiness for next month’s by-election that was caused by the death of then MP Victoria Kalima who was also Gender Minister.