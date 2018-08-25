Pres. Lungu Dates Eastern Province

President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in Eastern Province for a three day working visit where he will drum up support for PF Kasenengwa candidate and commission projects among other programmes.

According to a tentative programme released by the Eastern Province administration office the head of state will arrive at Mfuwe International Airport around 16:00 hours.

President Lungu will meet Kunda Chiefs on Monday before officiating at the ground breaking for construction of Mambwe District Hospital.

In the afternoon the President will travel to Kasenengwa to meet chiefs before addressing a rally at Chiparamba School.

The President will hold three campaign meetings in Kasenengwa district during his stay in the province.

He will also commission Nyimba District Hospital phase one.

President Lungu will leave for Lusaka on Wednesday.