Samfya Graveyard Horror Confirmed by Police

Police have confirmed the bizarre story in Samfya of five people being found naked at a graveyard feeding off dead bodies.

The five were taken to the graveyard by a witch finder as part of the cleansing process stunning the entire community.

FULL STATEMENT

Police in Samfya are investigating a case in which a witch doctor by the name of Mpanda Chishala of Maximo village, Chief Kasoma Bangweulu is reported to have picked five people on 21st August, 2018 he alleged to had possessed knowledge of practicing witchcraft among them four females and one male (whose identity we have withheld) aged 50, 65, 80 and 82 respectively all of Mapili Village.

The witch doctor purported that he had found the victims with charms thus snails, horns and lightening.

The following day on 22nd August, 2018 between 17 00 hours and 1800 hours, the witch doctor is reported to have taken the victims to Banda Village graveyard where he instructed them to take off their cloths as he reportedly continued removing charms.

The witch doctor is on the run and police have launched a man haunt. The whereabouts of the victims is not known hence we appeal to the victims to report to any nearest police.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER