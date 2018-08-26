Church Mother Bodies Maintain Stance on National Dialogue

The three church mother bodies have stuck to their guns on national dialogue insisting that their role would be to quietly see off the process.
In the latest Pastoral Letter the Zambia Council for Catholic Bishops, Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) and the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) stated that they would still lead their own dialogue process independent of the Zambia Centre for Inter Party Dialogue (ZCID).
The letter was signed by Bishop George Lungu on behalf of the Zambia Council for Catholic Bishops, Alfred Kalembo (CCZ) and Bishop Paul Mususu of the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia.
3 Comments
Ba Mwaata
Missed call….unbeneficial…no ZCID no dialogue kwamana!
Mr. K
Zambia does not need dialogue now because we are very peceaful all areas the church mother bodies are not peace markers they are trouble makers
S . W
When it suits you. You want to work with the Church . And when the Church wants to correct the situation free from the vice of corruption, you say its a missed call? Shame on you Ba Mwata & Mr. K