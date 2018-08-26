Church Mother Bodies Maintain Stance on National Dialogue

The three church mother bodies have stuck to their guns on national dialogue insisting that their role would be to quietly see off the process.

In the latest Pastoral Letter the Zambia Council for Catholic Bishops, Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) and the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) stated that they would still lead their own dialogue process independent of the Zambia Centre for Inter Party Dialogue (ZCID).

The letter was signed by Bishop George Lungu on behalf of the Zambia Council for Catholic Bishops, Alfred Kalembo (CCZ) and Bishop Paul Mususu of the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia.