Seven Family Members Burnt to Death in Suspected Arson

25th August, 2018 – Seven (07) members of the same family have been burnt to death in a suspected Arson case. This happened at Mwitwa farms in Mkushi District , 02 kilometers West of Mkushi turn off in the early hours of today, 25th August, 2018 at about 01 30 hours.

The deceased have been identified as Royda Chisenga aged 57, female juveniles Natasha Musonda aged 10 years, Sharon Daka, 09 years , Messia Daka, 04 years, Evelyn Chibuye 04 years , male juveniles Ophen Musonda, 08 years and Kennedy Daka 06 years.

The children were burnt together with their grandmother after their mother Matilda Chisenga aged 28 years had gone out the previous day to attend to her sick sister at turnoff area in Mkushi at about 16 00 hours.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that there was nothing in the grass thatched house which could have caused the fire.

All the seven bodies which are burnt beyond recognition are in Mkushi District Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

Investigations have been instituted in the matter.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER