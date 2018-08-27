Litunga Decries Tribalism Cancer

THE Litunga of the Lozi speaking people of Western Province says tribalism is slowly destroying the good relationships that were created by forefathers.

In his speech read by the Ngambela at the 2018 Kulamba traditional ceremony of the Chewa people in Katete on Saturday, Litunga described tribalism as a cancer which should not be allowed to grow further.

He said tribalism was a disease of mind, body and soul adding that traditional leaders should crush it.

“I wish to address the ever growing cancer of tribalism. As traditional leaders, we should not allow this cancer to grow any further. I wish to take this opportunity to challenge leaders to join and spearhead the fight against tribalism. This cancer is slowly destroying the good relationships that were cultivated by our forefathers and left for us to nature,” he said.

Litunga said traditional cultural exchange programme was a fountain of peace in the country and should be appreciated by all Zambians.

He said traditional leaders continue to play an important role in matters of governance and development.

And in his welcoming speech at the ceremony that was read by his Induna David Phiri, Kalonga Gawa Undi said Education was the key to success and that its importance especially for the young people was very critical for the attainment of the much needed prosperity.

Gawa Undi said early marriages were a practice that should be discouraged as they impact negatively on the girl child.

“May I appeal to all our chiefs and the Chewa people at large to disregard some of our traditional practices that endanger our lives,” he said.

Gawa Undi paid tribute to the Litunga for accepting to grace the ceremony.

Early this year, Kalonga Gawa Undi graced Kuomboka ceremony of the Lozi people.

Chiefs Affairs minister Lawrence Sichalwe, Local government minister Vincent Mwale, Eastern Province minister Makebi Zulu, Eastern Province

PS Chanda Kasolo and Malawi’s minister of Civic Education and

Community Development Grace Chiumya where among the many people that attended the Kulamba ceremony.