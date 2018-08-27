Litunga Decries Tribalism Cancer

THE Litunga of the Lozi speaking people of Western Province says tribalism is slowly destroying the good relationships that were created by forefathers.
In his speech read by the Ngambela at the 2018 Kulamba traditional ceremony of the Chewa people in Katete on Saturday, Litunga described tribalism as a cancer which should not be allowed to grow further.
He said tribalism was a disease of mind, body and soul adding that traditional leaders should crush it.
“I wish to address the ever growing cancer of tribalism. As traditional leaders, we should not allow this cancer to grow any further. I wish to take this opportunity to challenge leaders to join and spearhead the fight against tribalism. This cancer is slowly destroying the good relationships that were cultivated by our forefathers and left for us to nature,” he said.
Litunga said traditional cultural exchange programme was a fountain of peace in the country and should be appreciated by all Zambians.
He said traditional leaders continue to play an important role in matters of governance and development.
And in his welcoming speech at the ceremony that was read by his Induna David Phiri, Kalonga Gawa Undi said Education was the key to success and that its importance especially for the young people was very critical for the attainment of the much needed prosperity.
Gawa Undi said early marriages were a practice that should be discouraged as they impact negatively on the girl child.
“May I appeal to all our chiefs and the Chewa people at large to disregard some of our traditional practices that endanger our lives,” he said.
Gawa Undi paid tribute to the Litunga for accepting to grace the ceremony.
Early this year, Kalonga Gawa Undi graced Kuomboka ceremony of the Lozi people.
Chiefs Affairs minister Lawrence Sichalwe, Local government minister Vincent Mwale, Eastern Province minister Makebi Zulu, Eastern Province
PS Chanda Kasolo and Malawi’s minister of Civic Education and
Community Development Grace Chiumya where among the many people that attended the Kulamba ceremony.
12 Comments
Mr Peace
It is very unfortunate that things like TRIBE can still have that value to discrimination. This act is extremely disgusting and actually primitive If RACISM is globerly condemned, what is tribalism please.People of the same land. Being so foolish simply because of language difference?Why behaving like vibanthu va mu Bible olo vibene Shaka vimambuli vachabe chabe?
Mr. K
Can Tonga chief speak against tribalism? They enjoy tribalism
Benny
Mr k u r right this Cancer was brought by Tonga peoples in 2006 when mazoka died in order 2 find a replacement sakwiba sikota was then vice President of the UPND but Tonga’s rejected him by telling him that he is not a Tonga from that day even HH came 2 confirm it that only a Tonga can be at UPND’s helm tribalism emerged from where Dr Kaunda buried it.
Laughing stock
Benny and Mr K please don’t say like that. Let’s comment on positive things that can benefit all. We are all human beings created by the most High JEHOVAH. The chief is right let’s stop the Cancer of tribalism. Am a Bemba by tribe but we are in very good terms with Haluguni Mwaanga and Siyuni Muloma.
phillip matavu
This trabalisn shall never take us anywhere brethrens refren from even forming regional political parties
LM
United we stand and divided we fall. I like the way chiefs from Eastern. They attend most ceremonies in Zambia that’s the spirit . We need to change for the for the better.. .we need to stop the habit of only employing our relatives in jobs…4example in a bank same region(workers from one tribe)… Tefintu
Laz
yalikosa kano abanensu bakaichinje. abena west & south
Mr. K
There is no tribalism in western province
CHIKALA
I ONCE HAD A LOZI PROSTITUTE WHEN I WENT TO VISIT HER I FOUND THEM HAVING LUNCH THEY DID NOT GREET ME UNTIL THE FINISHED….. THE LOZI BEHAVIOUR WHICH IS TRIBAL WHEN IT COMES TO EATING
happy
i wish 2 recommend our great chief Litunga who for the first time in zambia has come out so strongly against tribelism. i wish him well & may God give him more grace that his words may transform zambia
Leon
EVERY BODY SAYS THERE IS TRIBALISM IN ZAMBIA BUT NO ONE IS EAGER TO DEAL WITH THE DEMON. ANY ONE SAYING THERE IS TRIBALISM IN ZAMBIA SHOULD SINGLE OUT SUCH CHARACTER BECAUSE IF ONE HAS NO EVIDENCE BETTER KEEP QUIET LESS SUCH BECAMES THE PERPETRATOR
Kampeni
Mazoka made UPND a national party
Sakwiba Sikota, a Lozi, as Vice President was supposed to take over until someone publicly shouted:”ONLY A TONGA CAN LEAD UPND.” the rest is history. For those who don’t like history, that is how Hakainde Hichilema became UPND president. He never had any position in the UPND but his qualification was that of being a Tonga.
NOW IF THAT IS NOT TRIBALISM, WHAT IS IT?