Headlines

Mkushi Arsonist Confesses…Charged with 7 Counts of Murder

|

Police in Mkushi have apprehended and arrested a male suspect identified as Obert Bubala for One count of Arson and Seven counts of murder which took place in Mkushi on Saturday 25/08/2018. The alleged suspect Obert Bubala aged 34years of Mwitwa village forest area Mkushi was apprehended today the 26/08/2018 and confessed to burning the house.

The suspect was transfered from Mkushi to Kapiri-Mposhi police station for his safety as the mob  wanted to do beat him up in Mkushi.We retaliate our call to warn members of the public not to take the law into their own hands but rather let the due process of the law take its course.The suspect will appear in court soon.

Rae Hamoonga

Deputy Police Spokesperson.

12 Comments

  1. Benny

    This man is really heartless how can he kill people in a house like that l feel sorry especially 4 the minor victims who perished in that hut.

    Reply

  2. Damisiano

    let the police do their work.if this man proven guilt by the court of law,he should punished severely.

    Reply

  3. Mr. K

    Why Waite for the law to take its own course when he had confessed? Criminals enjoy a lot in zambia

    Reply

  4. Luck Muwaya

    Amai Kalaba one,.

    Reply

  5. Chitambala Michael

    May their sails rest in peace

    Reply

  6. francis

    This is bad. killing seven people just like that in a Christian nation. why why

    Reply

  7. moinah

    That person should be punished,

    Reply

  8. Simcard banda

    He must be killed all so

    Reply

  9. Leon

    I FOR ONE PUT IN A JUDGE’S POSITION COULD HAVE HAD HIM BURNT TO DEATH TOO

    Reply

  10. Hop kido

    Only God knows.

    Reply

  11. wenger

    that is capital panishiment

    Reply

