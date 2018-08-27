Mkushi Arsonist Confesses…Charged with 7 Counts of Murder

Police in Mkushi have apprehended and arrested a male suspect identified as Obert Bubala for One count of Arson and Seven counts of murder which took place in Mkushi on Saturday 25/08/2018. The alleged suspect Obert Bubala aged 34years of Mwitwa village forest area Mkushi was apprehended today the 26/08/2018 and confessed to burning the house.

The suspect was transfered from Mkushi to Kapiri-Mposhi police station for his safety as the mob wanted to do beat him up in Mkushi.We retaliate our call to warn members of the public not to take the law into their own hands but rather let the due process of the law take its course.The suspect will appear in court soon.

Rae Hamoonga

Deputy Police Spokesperson.