Mkushi Arsonist Confesses…Charged with 7 Counts of Murder

Police in Mkushi have apprehended and arrested a male suspect identified as Obert Bubala for One count of Arson and Seven counts of murder which took place in Mkushi on Saturday 25/08/2018. The alleged suspect Obert Bubala aged 34years of Mwitwa village forest area Mkushi was apprehended today the 26/08/2018 and confessed to burning the house.
The suspect was transfered from Mkushi to Kapiri-Mposhi police station for his safety as the mob wanted to do beat him up in Mkushi.We retaliate our call to warn members of the public not to take the law into their own hands but rather let the due process of the law take its course.The suspect will appear in court soon.
Rae Hamoonga
Deputy Police Spokesperson.
12 Comments
Benny
This man is really heartless how can he kill people in a house like that l feel sorry especially 4 the minor victims who perished in that hut.
Ree-shar
Feel pity
Damisiano
let the police do their work.if this man proven guilt by the court of law,he should punished severely.
Mr. K
Why Waite for the law to take its own course when he had confessed? Criminals enjoy a lot in zambia
Luck Muwaya
Amai Kalaba one,.
Chitambala Michael
May their sails rest in peace
francis
This is bad. killing seven people just like that in a Christian nation. why why
moinah
That person should be punished,
Simcard banda
He must be killed all so
Leon
I FOR ONE PUT IN A JUDGE’S POSITION COULD HAVE HAD HIM BURNT TO DEATH TOO
Hop kido
Only God knows.
wenger
that is capital panishiment