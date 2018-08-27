MMD Kickoff Provincial Conferences with Luapula

The Movement for Multi-Party Democracy has continued pioneering democratic practices by kicking off provincial conferences with Luapula Province.

National Secretary Raphael Nakacinda has announced that his party will this weekend be holding Luapula provincial conference.

In a statement issued to the media Nakacinda said the party’s National Executive Committee resolved during a meeting held on 9thJune, 2018, to commence the holding of provincial conferences with Luapula being the first province.

He explained that the party president Felix Mutati will officially open the conference at Chinuchi Lodge on 31st August, 2018 which will be held in the provincial headquarters Mansa.

“Following the Resolution of the NEC meeting which was held on 9th June, 2018, the party has set a date for a one day elective Luapula provincial conference to elect provincial executive committee which will be tasked with the mandate to reorganise the party in the province. The conference will be on 31st August, 2018, in Chinuchi.

“The party president Felix Mutati will officially open the conference which will be attended by delegates from all district executive committees in the province. I must add that current provincial executive members and district officials as well all bona fide card carrying members in good standing with the party and reside within the province are eligible to contest any position.

“This exercise is one of the many strides the party is making in ensuring that the grassroot structures of the party are given a new mandate of mobilising the province and strengthening the party for participation in future elections. As you maybe aware the MMD has always been adhering to democratic principles of holding intra party elections. As the mother of our country’s democracy, we will continue to uphold the tenets of democracy and ensure that we continue to contribute to the growth of the country’s democracy,” he said.