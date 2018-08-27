  1. Home
Headlines

Popular Cameraman Dies Days After Falling Off Moving Car

|

A Zambian filmmaker identified as Munyemesha Munyemesha has died after having fallen over a moving vehicle whilst he was filming a funeral procession in Kabwe.

Munyemesha whose signature works include ZNBC’s Rooftop program fell off last Tuesday but died at this morning at Kabwe General Hospital.

ZNBC Corporate Affairs Manager Yvette Chanda said Munyemesha would greatly missed by the TV2 crew where he produced the Musical Programme the Roof Top.

 

“Mr Munyemesha was a talented Cameraperson, Producer and Director, who contributed immensely to the growth of the entertainment industry in Zambia,” Chanda said.

“Mr Munyemesha will be greatly missed as he was a hardworking individual, who would always think outside the box when it came to productions.”

 

She added: “Mr Munyemesha 36, died around 23:30hrs last night at the Kabwe General Hospital where he was admitted, after he was involved in a road accident in Kabwe, on Tuesday last week.”

Munyeneshya is survived by a wife Kona and four children.

46 Comments

  1. ZNBC DG

    iye tapulumuka ku ngongole we owned him money

    Reply

    • ba nzoro

      Is this al you can say?i pity you may the Lord have mercy on youZNBC DG.

      Reply

    • Ububomba Mwibala

      ZNBC DG
      Is that supposed to be funny?Go give your mother her phone and start doing homework

      Reply

  2. Kafuka banda

    Sad news

    Reply

  3. Evangelist Malama Golden

    We are in the strange world, no one knows what will happened the next minute..I knew him as a born again person great is he in heaven

    Reply

  4. Mk

    Ba znbc DJ,he has left behind the wife, children and the family whom you can give money. Just be honesty.mhsriep

    Reply

  5. ba nzoro

    I’m deeply hurt,i loved the song he did ” mutinta made me to be born again”actually it was a video.my his soul rest in perfect peace,to Kona and the children,i pray that you find comfort in the Lord,go well mwisho,go well.

    Reply

  6. Analyser

    MHSRIP… sometime back RATSA banned sitting through car windows to film. Let us us use open too cars

    Reply

  7. Luck Muwaya

    Sad story, I really miss DJ munyemesha munyemesha Tv 2.MHSRIP

    Reply

  8. Bruno mars the moonshine junglez

    Iwe chi znbc dj, are you a human person? i doubt. I know you are a dead one learn how to talk your friend is no more. There are so many churches were you are, can you find one please i beg you be born again.Rip my frind.

    Reply

  9. moinah

    Too bad dear,may your soul rest in peace,

    Reply

  10. guyguy

    Ba dg u dont tink

    Reply

  11. Krishna

    We will deeply miss you. and may your soul rest in peace.

    Reply

  12. Patrick Mwale

    May your spirit live for long.You were a resolute person,determined to fight and conquer.Alas death conquered you.Rest in peace.

    Reply

  13. talalamusonda

    Sad development

    Reply

  14. jimmy j

    R I p

    Reply

  15. guy tee

    may u be received in the heaven realms…

    Reply

  16. smooth

    Go in peace brother.R I P
    #M2

    Reply

    • ROKA

      ZNBC must go beyond condolences! An investigation must instituted how the accident happened leading him to falling off a moving vehicle. The driver must be charge with causing his death by careless driving.This is very sad indeed.

      Reply

  17. Andrew

    Ba ZNBC DG or whatever u call yourself sorry but mwalipena and u need help.

    Reply

  18. Margret Folowisa

    Sad news indeed… MHSRIP
    May God comfort the family in this unexpected development

    Reply

  19. kr

    MHSRIEP

    Reply

  20. National councillor

    I am shocked, I just can’t believe it,God give the family strength and help them in future.

    Reply

  21. Sikazwe Wisdom

    RIP Ba Munyemesha

    Reply

  22. Raymond

    Never knew that night you did pack and go at an all night would be last meeting you…. I’m so saddened by your death bro.. May God receive your soul.. RIP

    Reply

  23. Mutale

    ;(;(;(go well sir may your wife and children find comfort and strenth in God we celebrate you forever

    Reply

  24. alphar king

    Rip m2 may your Saul rest in peace✌ brother

    Reply

  25. Khethiwe

    OMG! so terrible too young to die…anyway only GOD holds our lives…rest in peace man!!😢

    Reply

  26. Barnabas

    Am deeply saddened by the death of this man. I really liked him. This is sad. May the Lord comfort the family. Am still shocked!

    Reply

  27. Mk

    Very sad story, mhsriep.znbc DG,guys if u don’t have any thing to comment,stay mute.it’s not a forcing matter. Death is death, we don’t joke. Think if it was u,your bro,dad,son: how can you feel?shame.

    Reply

  28. Lawrence

    MHSRIP I love watching mutinta made me born again.

    Reply

  29. rukiyah

    Comment May his soul rest in perfect peace and may the Almighty make it easy for his family especially his wife and children….

    Reply

  30. Jay chelsea

    Satan ZNBC DG you dont think straight go and give the family the nkongole you owed him….
    MHSRIP……..

    Reply

  31. Jay chelsea

    Will miss you

    Reply

  32. Geoffrey

    Sad news indeed. We will miss him greatly.

    Reply

  33. MB

    Comment sad development. May the gracious power of the sovereign God be upon the wife and children. RIP

    Reply

  34. Morika

    Sad news! May his soul rest in internal peace.

    Reply

  35. Sambo

    My day was ruined upon hearing this sad news.We were with him last week as he was film for Marcopolo Tiles Ltd adverts.So sad to lose such a brother,friend and father Go well M2.You are in God’s hands.Jovial as ever.

    Reply

  36. Evans mutale

    May his soul rest in piece

    Reply

  37. apostle gs ackson

    You did your part dear, you died on duty as a hard worker, u showed us the way to go by being born again, talent and gifts is what pushed you to levels we knew you from.
    your death is a reminder that gives wisdom,
    we shall celebrate your death. by GOD’S grace we shall link up to the otherside of life. M.Y.S.R.I.P

    Reply

  38. Brighton

    MHSRIP MR MUNYEMESHA

    Reply

  39. Brayo

    What a small world we are living I never saw it coming this is a bad news
    My condolences

    Reply

  40. Chosen

    My Heart felt condolences. Farewell be Mr munyemesha, God strengthen the family!

    Reply

  41. Hexeelawz

    It’s really bad, this person was entertaining my life. May his soul test in peace.

    Reply

  42. Hexeelawz

    ZNBC must go further details about how the accident occurred. …

    Reply

  43. Ozwin

    MHSRIP

    Reply

