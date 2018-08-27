Popular Cameraman Dies Days After Falling Off Moving Car

A Zambian filmmaker identified as Munyemesha Munyemesha has died after having fallen over a moving vehicle whilst he was filming a funeral procession in Kabwe.
Munyemesha whose signature works include ZNBC’s Rooftop program fell off last Tuesday but died at this morning at Kabwe General Hospital.
ZNBC Corporate Affairs Manager Yvette Chanda said Munyemesha would greatly missed by the TV2 crew where he produced the Musical Programme the Roof Top.
“Mr Munyemesha was a talented Cameraperson, Producer and Director, who contributed immensely to the growth of the entertainment industry in Zambia,” Chanda said.
“Mr Munyemesha will be greatly missed as he was a hardworking individual, who would always think outside the box when it came to productions.”
She added: “Mr Munyemesha 36, died around 23:30hrs last night at the Kabwe General Hospital where he was admitted, after he was involved in a road accident in Kabwe, on Tuesday last week.”
Munyeneshya is survived by a wife Kona and four children.
46 Comments
ZNBC DG
iye tapulumuka ku ngongole we owned him money
ba nzoro
Is this al you can say?i pity you may the Lord have mercy on youZNBC DG.
Ububomba Mwibala
ZNBC DG
Is that supposed to be funny?Go give your mother her phone and start doing homework
Kafuka banda
Sad news
Evangelist Malama Golden
We are in the strange world, no one knows what will happened the next minute..I knew him as a born again person great is he in heaven
Mk
Ba znbc DJ,he has left behind the wife, children and the family whom you can give money. Just be honesty.mhsriep
ba nzoro
I’m deeply hurt,i loved the song he did ” mutinta made me to be born again”actually it was a video.my his soul rest in perfect peace,to Kona and the children,i pray that you find comfort in the Lord,go well mwisho,go well.
Analyser
MHSRIP… sometime back RATSA banned sitting through car windows to film. Let us us use open too cars
Luck Muwaya
Sad story, I really miss DJ munyemesha munyemesha Tv 2.MHSRIP
Bruno mars the moonshine junglez
Iwe chi znbc dj, are you a human person? i doubt. I know you are a dead one learn how to talk your friend is no more. There are so many churches were you are, can you find one please i beg you be born again.Rip my frind.
moinah
Too bad dear,may your soul rest in peace,
guyguy
Ba dg u dont tink
Krishna
We will deeply miss you. and may your soul rest in peace.
Patrick Mwale
May your spirit live for long.You were a resolute person,determined to fight and conquer.Alas death conquered you.Rest in peace.
talalamusonda
Sad development
jimmy j
R I p
guy tee
may u be received in the heaven realms…
smooth
Go in peace brother.R I P
#M2
ROKA
ZNBC must go beyond condolences! An investigation must instituted how the accident happened leading him to falling off a moving vehicle. The driver must be charge with causing his death by careless driving.This is very sad indeed.
Andrew
Ba ZNBC DG or whatever u call yourself sorry but mwalipena and u need help.
Margret Folowisa
Sad news indeed… MHSRIP
May God comfort the family in this unexpected development
kr
MHSRIEP
National councillor
I am shocked, I just can’t believe it,God give the family strength and help them in future.
Sikazwe Wisdom
RIP Ba Munyemesha
Raymond
Never knew that night you did pack and go at an all night would be last meeting you…. I’m so saddened by your death bro.. May God receive your soul.. RIP
Mutale
;(;(;(go well sir may your wife and children find comfort and strenth in God we celebrate you forever
alphar king
Rip m2 may your Saul rest in peace✌ brother
Khethiwe
OMG! so terrible too young to die…anyway only GOD holds our lives…rest in peace man!!😢
Barnabas
Am deeply saddened by the death of this man. I really liked him. This is sad. May the Lord comfort the family. Am still shocked!
Mk
Very sad story, mhsriep.znbc DG,guys if u don’t have any thing to comment,stay mute.it’s not a forcing matter. Death is death, we don’t joke. Think if it was u,your bro,dad,son: how can you feel?shame.
Lawrence
MHSRIP I love watching mutinta made me born again.
rukiyah
Comment May his soul rest in perfect peace and may the Almighty make it easy for his family especially his wife and children….
Jay chelsea
Satan ZNBC DG you dont think straight go and give the family the nkongole you owed him….
MHSRIP……..
Jay chelsea
Will miss you
Geoffrey
Sad news indeed. We will miss him greatly.
MB
Comment sad development. May the gracious power of the sovereign God be upon the wife and children. RIP
Morika
Sad news! May his soul rest in internal peace.
Sambo
My day was ruined upon hearing this sad news.We were with him last week as he was film for Marcopolo Tiles Ltd adverts.So sad to lose such a brother,friend and father Go well M2.You are in God’s hands.Jovial as ever.
Evans mutale
May his soul rest in piece
apostle gs ackson
You did your part dear, you died on duty as a hard worker, u showed us the way to go by being born again, talent and gifts is what pushed you to levels we knew you from.
your death is a reminder that gives wisdom,
we shall celebrate your death. by GOD’S grace we shall link up to the otherside of life. M.Y.S.R.I.P
Brighton
MHSRIP MR MUNYEMESHA
Brayo
What a small world we are living I never saw it coming this is a bad news
My condolences
Chosen
My Heart felt condolences. Farewell be Mr munyemesha, God strengthen the family!
Hexeelawz
It’s really bad, this person was entertaining my life. May his soul test in peace.
Hexeelawz
ZNBC must go further details about how the accident occurred. …
Ozwin
MHSRIP