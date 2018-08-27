Popular Cameraman Dies Days After Falling Off Moving Car

A Zambian filmmaker identified as Munyemesha Munyemesha has died after having fallen over a moving vehicle whilst he was filming a funeral procession in Kabwe.

Munyemesha whose signature works include ZNBC’s Rooftop program fell off last Tuesday but died at this morning at Kabwe General Hospital.

ZNBC Corporate Affairs Manager Yvette Chanda said Munyemesha would greatly missed by the TV2 crew where he produced the Musical Programme the Roof Top.

“Mr Munyemesha was a talented Cameraperson, Producer and Director, who contributed immensely to the growth of the entertainment industry in Zambia,” Chanda said.

“Mr Munyemesha will be greatly missed as he was a hardworking individual, who would always think outside the box when it came to productions.”

She added: “Mr Munyemesha 36, died around 23:30hrs last night at the Kabwe General Hospital where he was admitted, after he was involved in a road accident in Kabwe, on Tuesday last week.”

Munyeneshya is survived by a wife Kona and four children.