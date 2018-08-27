RTSA ADDRESSES SIGNAGE CONCERN ON PUBLIC ROADS

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has dug into concerns of signage on public roads with Airport Road getting its proper signage done.
FULL STATEMENT
RTSA ADDRESSING ALL ISSUES ASSOCIATTED WITH IMPLEMENTATION OF ROAD SIDE SPEED CAMERAS
AFTER a detailed investigation, the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has identified a shortfall in the speed signage on the Kenneth Kaunda Airport Road.
As from Friday 24 August 2018, new speed signs have since been posted on the Airport Road.
We therefor, caution all motorists to respect these speed limits as the route is equally used by pedestrians and cyclists and that maximum caution should be exercised by motorist when using public roads.
In view of the foregoing, motorists who have received and paid fines that were issued in respect to the Airport Road only, the RTSA will waive the fines that were issued for exceeding the speed limit on this road. These individuals will be contacted directly by the RTSA to rectify the matter.
However, it is equally important to note that the national default speed limits should be observed by all motorists especially in places where no or limited speed limit signs are displayed.
The RTSA reminds motorists of the following default speed limits as per Statutory Instrument No. 90 of 2016: The Road Traffic (Speed Limits) Regulations, promulgated in terms of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002:
For Public Service passenger vehicles whether drawing a trailer or not;
Within the area of a local authority – 40 km/h
Built up area outside a local authority area – 60 km/h
In any other part of Zambia (trunk roads) – 100 km/h
Public service Goods vehicle, heavy vehicle or trailer
Within the area of a local authority – 40 km/h
Built up area outside a local authority area – 40 km/h
In any other part of Zambia (trunk roads) – 80 km/h
Motor vehicles other than a public service vehicle, or heavy vehicle or trailer
Within the area of a local authority – 40 km/h
Built up area outside a local authority area – 60 km/h
In any other part of Zambia (trunk roads) – 100 km/h
Any person who fails to comply with the Regulation is liable upon conviction in the case of a first offence to a fine not exceeding one thousand penalty units (K300) or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months, or to both.
The speed management programme has been implemented on twelve roads thus far. On all, but the Airport Road where there was some confusion, which is covered by the default speed limits, the correct speed limit proclamation has been put in place.
Since the introduction of the speed management programme, the number of motorist’s speed has dropped significantly, resulting is significant and immediate road safety benefits.
The initial infringement rates we in the order of 24% [representing the percentage of motorists who were speeding], this has now dropped down to about 4%. This is a substantial change in road user behaviour for the better.
The Statistics indicate that traffic violations have drastically reduced in the last one month, an indication that motorists are now starting to adhere to road safety laws and regulations in respect to appropriate speed limits.
Based on the preliminary data, the initial program has been a resounding success and the RTSA will build on this initial deployment.
In view of the latter, the roll-out of the speed camera to other parts of the country especially the highway in accident prone areas (black spots) will be implemented soon.
The issue of the placement of road signage across all major roads in the country is being addressed in collaboration with the Road Development Agency (RDA), however, default speed limits will be enforced as it is the law.
We also want to assure the public that while they have concerns, the reduction of deaths on our roads is of paramount importance and is our primary objectives, every life matters. Please stick to the speed limits, do not break the law, we advise you that when in doubt use the national default speed limits as your guide.
Issued By:
Zindaba Soko
Director and Chief Executive Officer
Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA)
One Response to “RTSA ADDRESSES SIGNAGE CONCERN ON PUBLIC ROADS”
Mr Peace
I don’t understand anything here.Yhose cameras are speed traps.They are there to give information about Road activities in relation to unnecessary accidents.But how cat put a tra and then give precautions.Then those cameras are meaning less because drivers will behave knowing there is a camera and then misbehave there after.It was good to leave it like so those who are trapped shoul learn a lesson and mind their speed every coz they wouldn’t know whether there could be a camera or not and this would help punish notorious drivers.Sometimes let us have our own way of doing things.Not just because in South Africa there are signs so let us do the same noo.This is Zambia.So u should also put Road signs every before a police check Point kansi.