RTSA ADDRESSES SIGNAGE CONCERN ON PUBLIC ROADS

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has dug into concerns of signage on public roads with Airport Road getting its proper signage done.

RTSA has been on the drive to sensitize the public on speed cameras mounted on some public that have made some motorists jittery.

In response to the concern on poor signage RTSA has been addressing that matter to ensure that the exercise is plain sailing.

FULL STATEMENT

RTSA ADDRESSING ALL ISSUES ASSOCIATTED WITH IMPLEMENTATION OF ROAD SIDE SPEED CAMERAS

AFTER a detailed investigation, the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has identified a shortfall in the speed signage on the Kenneth Kaunda Airport Road.

As from Friday 24 August 2018, new speed signs have since been posted on the Airport Road.

We therefor, caution all motorists to respect these speed limits as the route is equally used by pedestrians and cyclists and that maximum caution should be exercised by motorist when using public roads.

In view of the foregoing, motorists who have received and paid fines that were issued in respect to the Airport Road only, the RTSA will waive the fines that were issued for exceeding the speed limit on this road. These individuals will be contacted directly by the RTSA to rectify the matter.

However, it is equally important to note that the national default speed limits should be observed by all motorists especially in places where no or limited speed limit signs are displayed.

The RTSA reminds motorists of the following default speed limits as per Statutory Instrument No. 90 of 2016: The Road Traffic (Speed Limits) Regulations, promulgated in terms of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002:

For Public Service passenger vehicles whether drawing a trailer or not;

Within the area of a local authority – 40 km/h

Built up area outside a local authority area – 60 km/h

In any other part of Zambia (trunk roads) – 100 km/h

Public service Goods vehicle, heavy vehicle or trailer

Within the area of a local authority – 40 km/h

Built up area outside a local authority area – 40 km/h

In any other part of Zambia (trunk roads) – 80 km/h

Motor vehicles other than a public service vehicle, or heavy vehicle or trailer

Within the area of a local authority – 40 km/h

Built up area outside a local authority area – 60 km/h

In any other part of Zambia (trunk roads) – 100 km/h

Any person who fails to comply with the Regulation is liable upon conviction in the case of a first offence to a fine not exceeding one thousand penalty units (K300) or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months, or to both.

The speed management programme has been implemented on twelve roads thus far. On all, but the Airport Road where there was some confusion, which is covered by the default speed limits, the correct speed limit proclamation has been put in place.

Since the introduction of the speed management programme, the number of motorist’s speed has dropped significantly, resulting is significant and immediate road safety benefits.

The initial infringement rates we in the order of 24% [representing the percentage of motorists who were speeding], this has now dropped down to about 4%. This is a substantial change in road user behaviour for the better.

The Statistics indicate that traffic violations have drastically reduced in the last one month, an indication that motorists are now starting to adhere to road safety laws and regulations in respect to appropriate speed limits.

Based on the preliminary data, the initial program has been a resounding success and the RTSA will build on this initial deployment.

In view of the latter, the roll-out of the speed camera to other parts of the country especially the highway in accident prone areas (black spots) will be implemented soon.

The issue of the placement of road signage across all major roads in the country is being addressed in collaboration with the Road Development Agency (RDA), however, default speed limits will be enforced as it is the law.

We also want to assure the public that while they have concerns, the reduction of deaths on our roads is of paramount importance and is our primary objectives, every life matters. Please stick to the speed limits, do not break the law, we advise you that when in doubt use the national default speed limits as your guide.

Issued By:

Zindaba Soko

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA)