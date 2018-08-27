RTSA Records Increased Compliance after Speed Camera Launch

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has recorded a significant increase in speed limit compliance from the date of the launch of the Road Safety Management System.

Compliance levels have gone as high 90% with infringements on traffic rules significantly reducing.

On 23rd August 2017, the Government of the Republic of Zambia through the Road Traffic and Safety Agency (RTSA) signed a 17 year Public Private Partnership Concession Agreement with Intelligent Mobility Solutions (IMS) for the design, installation and operation of systems and solutions for vehicle inspection, vehicle registration, road safety law enforcement and traffic surveillance, nationwide. In February 2018, IMS and RTSA unveiled the Road Safety Management System with the goal of saving lives on our roads.

BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT:

ROAD TRANSPORT AND SAFETY AGENCY

PUBLIC NOTICE

IMPLEMENTATION STATUS FOR THE ROAD SAFETY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Lusaka, Monday 27th, 2018. On 23rd August 2017, the Government of the Republic of Zambia through the Road Traffic and Safety Agency (RTSA) signed a 17 year Public Private Partnership Concession Agreement with Intelligent Mobility Solutions (IMS) for the design, installation and operation of systems and solutions for vehicle inspection, vehicle registration, road safety law enforcement and traffic surveillance, nationwide. In February 2018, IMS and RTSA unveiled the Road Safety Management System with the goal of saving lives on our roads.

IMS partnered with RTSA

To provide technical equipment, procedures and sufficient resources to ensure that every vehicle using roads in Zambia is in a safe and road worthy condition, with specific focus on identification of unroadworthy vehicles, unlicensed vehicles and vehicles travelling in excess of regulated speeds.

To ensure that all vehicles on Zambian roads are clearly and securely identified using modern secure number plates with RFID technology. Ownership details and vehicle identification marks will be linked to the national vehicle registration and driver database, eZamTIS.

To provide advanced Road Traffic Management Solutions and Services in the Transport Sector of the country.

To provide technical solutions and sufficient resources to ensure all trucks using Zambia’s roads adhere to applicable law and regulation

RTSA retains its core mandate and responsibilities.

Since the launch of the Road Safety Management System in February, a team of RTSA, Zambia Police and IMS has been working tirelessly to enable the implementation of the inter-related technologies which form part of the RSMS. These include;

Road-Side Law Enforcement commenced on Wednesday 11 July 2018. It plays a pivotal role in making our roads safer through enforcement of moving violations. It allows officials to identify unregistered and unroadworthy vehicles. They can also check unlicensed drivers, drinking and driving, reckless driving and excessive speeds.

A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed on Monday July 16, 2018 between Zambia Police (ZP) and Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to further strengthen co-operation between the two institutions in the implementation of Road Safety Law Enforcement

The technology to enable road-side law enforcement includes speed cameras in semi fixed positions as well as mobile speed cameras. The roll-out of cameras across the country started with Lusaka on Kafue road, Airport road, Mumbwa road, Great East road and the Ring road. More deployment in accident prone areas is underway.

The agency wishes to state that it has recorded a significant increase in speed limit compliance from the date of launch as detailed on specified in the tables;

Secure Number Plates that among other benefits will protect vehicle owners from cloned and falsified plates which wrongly implicate owners in offences. The high security number plates have various features built in to prevent duplication and cloning. Under its mandate RTSA will re-register all vehicles in Zambia to establish an accurate data base for all motor vehicles.

The RFID technology linked to the number plates and placed on the windscreen of each vehicle will clearly identify the Vehicle Registration Number, the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), the Serial Number of the plates and the Vehicle Ownership Details to any enforcement officer using a hand – held scanner. Any false representation will be immediately recognised.

Program implementation will be announced in the coming months.

Vehicle Testing ensures safer vehicles which protect drivers, passengers and other road users. To this end, the digitization of the testing process at Mimosa has begun and inspectors are already using the new technology to record and guide the testing process.

Plans are underway for the construction of new testing centres with state-of-the-art automated equipment. The automated testing will significantly improve the quality of inspections and reduce the number of unfit vehicles on Zambia roads. The new locations are planned as follows;

on Zambia’s roads increased by 280% to 700,000 in the ten years to 2016 and road fatalities increased from 10 per hundred thousand inhabitants to 13.8 per hundred thousand in the same period. In 2016 alone, 2,206 people died in traffic related accidents. Therefore, it is the aim of the Zambian Government, through its agency the Road Traffic and Safety Agency to significantly increase road safety and traffic management.

We urge all Zambian vehicle owners to follow speed regulations, ensure vehicles are roadworthy and observe all traffic rules. Statistics show that 85% of road accidents are caused by human error-related factors such as drunk driving, over-speeding and use of cell phones while driving. We know that a large portion of injuries and deaths on the road occur among vulnerable road users like pedestrians and passengers.

Let us all be vigilant and think about road safety each time we are on the road-because every single life matters.

Kindly take this as official notification.

Authorised for display and publication by: 27th August 2018

Issued by: Public Relations Unit 7th Floor, Premium House RTSA Lusaka.