Chingola Gang Leaders Committed to High Court

The Chingola Magistrate has committed to the High Court Victor Phiri commonly known as C4 and three others in a case that they are charged with murder and attempted murder.

Phiri who espouses part of the notorious gang culture that has bedevilled the Copperbelt had been part of the groups that had been terrorizing the community in Chingola and neighbouring town.

Facts before Court are that, in the first count the four on 21st May, 2018 whilst acting together with other persons allegedly murdered Musonda Makumba.

In count two, the four on 27th May, 2018 whilst acting with other persons unknown unlawfully did cause the death of Aaron Kanduli.

When the matter came up for mention, Chingola Magistrate Kalutwe Chiluba informed the four Victor Phiri, 20, commonly known as C4, his elder brother Martin Phiri, 21, commonly known as Martinego, John Mulenga 21, also known as John KG and a juvenile that the Court had received instructions to commit them to the high court for trial.

He said having seen the committal certificate issued by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) certifying that this is a proper case for trial by High Court he acted accordingly.