Chingola Gang Leaders Committed to High Court

The Chingola Magistrate has committed to the High Court Victor Phiri commonly known as C4 and three others in a case that they are charged with murder and attempted murder.
Phiri who espouses part of the notorious gang culture that has bedevilled the Copperbelt had been part of the groups that had been terrorizing the community in Chingola and neighbouring town.
Facts before Court are that, in the first count the four on 21st May, 2018 whilst acting together with other persons allegedly murdered Musonda Makumba.
In count two, the four on 27th May, 2018 whilst acting with other persons unknown unlawfully did cause the death of Aaron Kanduli.
When the matter came up for mention, Chingola Magistrate Kalutwe Chiluba informed the four Victor Phiri, 20, commonly known as C4, his elder brother Martin Phiri, 21, commonly known as Martinego, John Mulenga 21, also known as John KG and a juvenile that the Court had received instructions to commit them to the high court for trial.
He said having seen the committal certificate issued by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) certifying that this is a proper case for trial by High Court he acted accordingly.
11 Comments
Umu Boys Wapa RosS
just sentence then to 15yrs behind bars with hard labor..
Big man
Give them life sentece . We do not need such rafians in society.
awan
too bad, what has become of my loved town chingola. we used to produce good people not these fools. deal with them. sorry for them anyway.
Marker
On this one let the president sign for execution,we don’t need fill our prisons with garbage.It’s a drain on government coffers.
Fk
Those boys first deserve some beattings from the prison warders, imikoti ishibi saana ishakulepula amatako. Bwaice bwaice ifyabupuba, don’t tolerate those idiots
mbawala A
jst kill them 2 day b4 they murduard u ad thy ar not Phiri’s thy ar bembas cozy we dnt prodce such stupt chaps in estarn power
Kakoma donnix
Sentence them we are tired and sick of such criminals. They keep on troubling people and the community.
Gas
The society do not need such character.
Instead of keeping them alive in the prison, kill them.
Moffat
These stupid boys should be killed coz if they are tolareted they continue killing pipo
Thomas
WAKA ELE C4…Freemabruhs Half Number John Cage martinago and shimala
Luck muwaya
Just stone Them. No mercy.