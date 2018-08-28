Lusaka Mayor Aims at Illegal Land Dealers

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has sent a strong message to illegal land allocators in the province by posing with a pistol.
Sampa has sent social media buzzing with his gun-pose but the mayor seems to have been sending the message to known persons.
The Lusaka Mayor has been hard at work since his being elected to his position last month.
Moses chama
Too much in action
PF CADRE WITH BIG MBOLO
you are just fucking your own ass iwe ka Sampa, Bowman Lusambo is working genuinely and not you. We know you are just killing the PF pliz ba Edgar Lungu wake up before this cochroach kills the party he stinks like UPND cowdung
Mayback
Posing wth a pistol is a sign of dictatorshp.Elo dont try 2 stop cadres.80% of land in lusaka is bought frm cadres.Wituvundula emotulila wamfwa!Iwe ula meya kaili niwebo mayor.
Kuala Lumpur Black Token
Ba Miles please…posing with a gun its painting a bad picture for you,just work hard.
maytwo
action at home kaya………………………….
Mayback
Last tym,aftr winning mayoral electins,it ws prophet cleansing hs office and car,ths tym its guns,whch side ar u miles saka?
Razor
If it was an opposition party member posing like this by this time he would have been arrested.
Junior
Mr Razor kaili Lol…
Dr. Zimba Emmanuel.
Go ahead sir
Simple
Shame