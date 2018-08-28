  1. Home
Lusaka Mayor Aims at Illegal Land Dealers

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has sent a strong message to illegal land allocators in the province by posing with a pistol.

Sampa has sent social media buzzing with his gun-pose but the mayor seems to have been sending the message to known persons.

The Lusaka Mayor has been hard at work since his being elected to his position last month.

 

  1. Moses chama

    Too much in action

    • PF CADRE WITH BIG MBOLO

      you are just fucking your own ass iwe ka Sampa, Bowman Lusambo is working genuinely and not you. We know you are just killing the PF pliz ba Edgar Lungu wake up before this cochroach kills the party he stinks like UPND cowdung

  2. Mayback

    Posing wth a pistol is a sign of dictatorshp.Elo dont try 2 stop cadres.80% of land in lusaka is bought frm cadres.Wituvundula emotulila wamfwa!Iwe ula meya kaili niwebo mayor.

  3. Kuala Lumpur Black Token

    Ba Miles please…posing with a gun its painting a bad picture for you,just work hard.

  4. maytwo

    action at home kaya………………………….

  5. Mayback

    Last tym,aftr winning mayoral electins,it ws prophet cleansing hs office and car,ths tym its guns,whch side ar u miles saka?

  6. Razor

    If it was an opposition party member posing like this by this time he would have been arrested.

  7. Dr. Zimba Emmanuel.

    Go ahead sir

  8. Simple

    Shame

