  UPND Mangango MP Dies in Road Accident
UPND Mangango MP Dies in Road Accident

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Mangango Member of Parliament Naluwa Mweene has died in a road traffic accident.

Mweene, 34, died on the spot at the Itezhi Tezhi turn off along the Mongu-Lusaka road while four other passengers from his car sustained injuries.

The injured have been rushed to Mumbwa District Hospital where they are being attended to.

  1. National councillor

    We have lost two young energetic personalities in the space of two days,why?

    Reply

  2. dickson kaseleka

    To Bad,mhsrip

    Reply

  3. Sacho

    Oh this is so sad. 34 years thats prime age to take over from the White Elephants we have.

    Reply

  4. Get Well Soon GBM

    My sincere condolences

    Reply

  5. Danniel

    too bad

    Reply

  6. F.M.X CHITI

    Too sad may his soul rest in internal Peace

    Reply

  7. Martin mwewa

    Too bad mhsrp

    Reply

  8. survave nyamboseh

    condolences

    Reply

