UPND Mangango MP Dies in Road Accident

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Mangango Member of Parliament Naluwa Mweene has died in a road traffic accident.
Mweene, 34, died on the spot at the Itezhi Tezhi turn off along the Mongu-Lusaka road while four other passengers from his car sustained injuries.
The injured have been rushed to Mumbwa District Hospital where they are being attended to.
8 Comments
National councillor
We have lost two young energetic personalities in the space of two days,why?
dickson kaseleka
To Bad,mhsrip
Sacho
Oh this is so sad. 34 years thats prime age to take over from the White Elephants we have.
Get Well Soon GBM
My sincere condolences
Danniel
too bad
F.M.X CHITI
Too sad may his soul rest in internal Peace
Martin mwewa
Too bad mhsrp
survave nyamboseh
condolences