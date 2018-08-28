Veteran Journalist Turned Cancer Crusader Edem Djokotoe Back

Veteran journalist and trainer Edem Djokotoe has made some strides in his battle with cancer and made a brief public comeback after months of being offline.

Djokotoe suffered from colon cancer, a move that took him to India to seek treatment with some well-wishers picking up a crusade to help raise funds for the pricey treatment.

The well-respected journalist who is better known from his 15-year stretch as a columnist for the defunct Post Newspapers where he made a mark with his Soul to Soul and Mind Over Matter weekly columns.

Djokotoe draws a following on social media with his blog Edem’s Diary where he highlights societal problems and triumphs through his literary skills.

Below is what he posted for his followers:

Edem writes….

I have walked through the valley of the shadow of death and lived. And to God be the glory. The road to recovery is long, hard and fraught with painful challenges, and so if I am not as active on this forum as you have known me to be in the past, please bear with me. Old, time-worn routines that have defined me for years have to be shelved, and painfully so, for a while.

But as sure as the sun rises in the East t and sets in the West, I shall beat cancer and tell my story, with the hope that it will strengthen and inspire others to stand firm and live. The strongest aphrodisiac in the world, I have come to learn, is the will to live, no matter the odds stacked against you.

To all those whose kind thoughts, prayers, moral, material and financial support kept my flame burning during some dark and hellish days in the cold impersonality of hospital in a distant land, thank you. God bless you and richly reward the fruits of your hands.