Church Untruthful on Dialogue-Nakachinda

Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) National Secretary Raphael Nakacinda has refuted claims by the three Church Mother Bodies that they have engaged members of Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) on their intended roadmap for the national dialogue.

Speaking when he featured on Tuesday’s edition of the “Let The People Talk” radio programme on Phoenix FM Nakacinda said contrary to the Churches’ claims that they have engaged stakeholders like ZCID the opposite is true that they have not been met apart from the church having met UPND only.

He clarified that the only engagement the Church Mother Bodies have had with ZCID was at the request of the centre who met them several times in a bid to convince them to chair the dialogue process.

“It is us who went to the church and the church cannot claim at this particular moment and here I am talking about church leaders, we are yet to hear the process of consultations among them in terms of constituencies and so on whether indeed the route they have taken is indeed with the full blessing of the their entire constituency or it is just the Church leaders. Our view is that we went to the Church and this is what we are saying the church has not come to ZCID and said ZCID can you come,” Nakachinda said.

Pressed by the presenter, Luchi who asked, “So you are saying they have never, they have never spoken to any board member and are you being categorical about that?”

Nakacinda said “Yes and am saying this before God that any meeting that has taken place between ZCID and the Church has been at the request of ZCID and after that we have presented what we think is the position of politicians the church has always responded without any commitment saying that they will get back to us.”

“The only now dramatic turn of the event is the response and then later of course after we said the Church is abrogating the mandate we have given them so maybe over and above the church maybe consider other stakeholders to chair the process because Luchi there is nothing complicated,” he said.

And Nakacinda wondered why the controversy with the Church when politicians have agreed on what they want to achieve in the process.

He said the stance by the Church is dragging the process of reforms which are need backwards and that the politicians have all agreed on the four thematic areas which needs to be discussed in the dialogue process.