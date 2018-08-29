Labour Minister Confident of Jobs Once Garden Court Hotel is Complete

Minister of Labour Joyce Simukoko is hopeful that more Zambians will be employed once the construction of Garden Court Hotel in Kitwe is complete.

Simukoko who was amazed at the piece of infrastructure which comes with office space and a convention centre, expressed confidence there would be more employment opportunities for local people.

She said the US $53 million project will add value to increased economic activities in Kitwe and the Copperbelt province at large.

Simukoko stated that government remained committed to growing the economy through such projects and create employment opportunities for local people.

“This is a good piece of infrastructure and ask me it has added value to Kitwe and the Copperbelt but most importantly, there will be more jobs for our people here, I have seen others doing landscaping that is what we want, I can’t even imagine the number of people to be employed here,” she said.

And Simukoko has commended National Pensions Authority for investing worker’s money in the construction of such a facilities.

She said the investment is a clear indication workers will now retire with good packages.