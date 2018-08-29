Mkushi Male Nurse Nabbed for Raping 3 Month Pregnant Client

A male nurse at Chitina Rural Health Centre in Mkushi District has hit headlines for allegedly raping a three months pregnant woman while he was attending to her during an antenatal session.
Central Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase has confirmed the development that happened on Wednesday around 10:00 hours when the 31-year-old woman went to the health centre in the company of her husband.
The suspect has been identified as Nicomed Banda, who is in charge of Chitina Rural Health Centre.
Banda conveniently requested that the husband of his prospective victim waits outside while he attended to her.
The male nurse then forced himself on the woman under the pretext of attending to her.
Banda was apprehended after the victim reported the matter to the police in the company of her husband.
