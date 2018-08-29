UPND East Top Official Defects to PF

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has even in absentia in Kasenengwa suffered defections with its Eatsern Province vice-chairperson Alexander Miti defecting to the ruling PF.
President Edgar Lungu received Miti at Madzimawe Primary School where he went to drum up support for PF Kasenengwa candidate Sensio Banda on Tuesday.
Miti said he had left UPND because its leadership does not listen to political advice.
“I have left UPND to join PF not because I have been given anything but because I have known that as an active political animal that I am, I cannot leave UPND and stay at home, no. I want to participate in the politics of this country. I know that from Vubwi to Nyimba, Malambo to Lundazi there are a lot of people that are coming in numbers they want to follow me because they are also no satisfied with what is happening in UPND,” he said.
Miti said there was a lot of inclusiveness in PF.
“I have left UPND today and I want to assure you Mr President, I am prepared to go district by district to destroy UPND and I am capable of doing that because I am not alone. I am ready to move district to district because the people that came with me from MMD to UPND have started calling me to ask for direction, but I have told them that just wait let me go and resign from Kasenengwa,” he said.
Miti, a veteran broadcaster was MMD MP for Vubwi from 1996 to 2001, and was DC for Nyimba and Lundazi during the MMD regime.
President Lungu who was on a two day campaign trail of Eastern Province has since retained to Lusaka.
15 Comments
Mr. K
Let hope u r not an impostor to come and destroy pf
wayzam
I don’t believe and trust the people who move from one party to the other. Sure from MMD to UPND then to PF
Dr. Zimba Emmanuel.
Well come to the party for everyone.
ben shaft
Politics is about numbers.He has increased the PF by one.
kingd
Continue guys upnd very fit
Mr dundumwenze
You want to destroy upnd Mr miti,that is not true.if you joined pf just join it without talking like someone who was been found to the bin collecting the faeces. just go in peace, if God will want upnd to be in office none will say no they will take lead or without you.but we thank you to stay with us go in peace.
Andson
I hope u are amongst the five fat frogs fighting for food.DO not try to cheat
Andson
I hope u are amongst the five fat frogs fighting for food.
jomwa
poverty is making people jump from one party to the other,we want true readers who are always with the in good times and bad times,politics of poverty are not needed in zambia
Charles
Pwaaaaaaaaa but Kainde chabe
Amuna Onzuna
Yes changing parties its not a problem at all,changing parties is just the same way we upgrade our driving licenses from class B to C1 to C to CE to CE PSV with category D now. So this one is now like having a last class in politics you understand people. Kanyoni kasankha pamtengo ponkhala so he has found now, big man you are welcome to PF. We have received you with both hand’s and with LOVE.
Patrick mwanza t
Mr miti thnx for joined our part #PF
Bruno mars the moonshine jungle
Njala yakaponda yabaaa
Mung'anda
Taciweme
PEPESOUP
Wonderful, whoever is not happy to go and hang himself/herself. That’s his choice. Congratulations.