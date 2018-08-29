UPND East Top Official Defects to PF

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has even in absentia in Kasenengwa suffered defections with its Eatsern Province vice-chairperson Alexander Miti defecting to the ruling PF.

President Edgar Lungu received Miti at Madzimawe Primary School where he went to drum up support for PF Kasenengwa candidate Sensio Banda on Tuesday.

Miti said he had left UPND because its leadership does not listen to political advice.

“I have left UPND to join PF not because I have been given anything but because I have known that as an active political animal that I am, I cannot leave UPND and stay at home, no. I want to participate in the politics of this country. I know that from Vubwi to Nyimba, Malambo to Lundazi there are a lot of people that are coming in numbers they want to follow me because they are also no satisfied with what is happening in UPND,” he said.

Miti said there was a lot of inclusiveness in PF.

“I have left UPND today and I want to assure you Mr President, I am prepared to go district by district to destroy UPND and I am capable of doing that because I am not alone. I am ready to move district to district because the people that came with me from MMD to UPND have started calling me to ask for direction, but I have told them that just wait let me go and resign from Kasenengwa,” he said.

Miti, a veteran broadcaster was MMD MP for Vubwi from 1996 to 2001, and was DC for Nyimba and Lundazi during the MMD regime.

President Lungu who was on a two day campaign trail of Eastern Province has since retained to Lusaka.