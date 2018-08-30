Katumbi Passport Puzzle: More Fake Passports Offloaded on Social

In what appears to be a clear case of forgery, at least two other passports allegedly held by former Katanga province Moise Katumbi have surfaced on social media.
Yesterday, a suspicious passport allegedly issued by the Zambian government emerged.
And now, at least two others believed to be French and another one Congolese are doing rounds.
The Zambian one may just be fake after all.
2 Comments
Truth man
It is an organised ploy by the fake Government of Kabila to tarnish the image of Mr Moitse Katumbi so that they can justify their refusal to enable him participate in the general elections this December. They want to show that Mr Katumbi is a Zambian!. Very funny indeed. The Congo is going to continue facing numerous political problems even after the scheduled forthcoming elections if ever they will take place.
Geoffrey Albert
Comment
J Kabila, leave my Katumbi alone