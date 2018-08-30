Outspoken Chishimba Finds Political Heat Too Much…Takes Sabbatical

Political rabble-rouser Saviour Chishimba has taken a one year sabbatical from politics probably weighted by the burden of defeat at the poll. Chishimba who heads the United Progressive Party (UPP) has been tail ender in elections since forming his political party.

In the 2016 elections, he polled a measly 9,221 in the 156 constituencies while his downgrade to the mayoral poll was even more disastrous having only amassed 680 votes.

Below is his full statement:

ONE YEAR POLITICAL SABBATICAL

I have decided to go on a one year political Sabbatical. Let us love one another and continue to reach out to those in government for the good of all. The country has numerous problems that must be addressed in the spirit of bipartisanship.

The tension in the country is too high. Vitriolic utterances from both sides of the divide (ruling and opposition) are not helpful.

Although we tend to wholly blame the governing party in many instances, the language we too use, as opposition leaders, is not civil. Consequently, our good and well intended messages are not seriously by the people who are driving the statecraft.

I may occasionally be available for national duties.

Peace and blessings!

Saviour Chishimba