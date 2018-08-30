  1. Home
  Two ZNBC Employees Arrested For Stealing Digital Migration Cables
Headlines

Two ZNBC Employees Arrested For Stealing Digital Migration Cables

Police in Kitwe have arrested two ZNBC employees for stealing digital migration equipment cables belonging to Topstar.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga has identified the two ZNBC employees, as Matthews Moono, cameraman and a driver, only identified as Lukama for stealing digital migration equipment worth about K18, 000.

Katanga said the two allegedly stole digital migration cables about 30 meters long.

“One of the suspects was seen using a CCTV camera in the act, yes the two are in police custody but for more call ZNBC because they are all affected,” she said.

 

Leave a Reply