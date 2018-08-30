Two ZNBC Employees Arrested For Stealing Digital Migration Cables

Police in Kitwe have arrested two ZNBC employees for stealing digital migration equipment cables belonging to Topstar.
Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga has identified the two ZNBC employees, as Matthews Moono, cameraman and a driver, only identified as Lukama for stealing digital migration equipment worth about K18, 000.
Katanga said the two allegedly stole digital migration cables about 30 meters long.
“One of the suspects was seen using a CCTV camera in the act, yes the two are in police custody but for more call ZNBC because they are all affected,” she said.
Abraham
ZNBC, nisala awe sure.
BBC
Ninshi ” ubomba mwibala slogan ” only applies as ‘ animal farm ‘ ?
Madiba
One napapa,these guys ate from their field
Big man
Tonga names
Emmanuel
We are going?
Luck Muwaya
Well done police, shame to znbc
mbawala
its de sign of povaty jst incrse thre surares
Bruno mars the moonshine jungle
Big man , is Lukama a tonga name? you are so called ch lalabo
Mwisho
Mathews “Moono” strange, I thought Tongas say only Bembas are thieves? Please these are bad human devices that should be strongly condemned by all welmeaning Zambians. We should desist from generalising thieving as belonging to a single tribe.
magwaza
znbc increase the salaries they will stop stealing.maybe they didnt know that all over cameras too bad any way it happens it is part of life dont lough them its hunger.
shi mukuka
Ndila boola
Michael Kaluba
Umulabaasa wasala ZNC guys you are just losting your own job amanoyasuma.
KATUKA
infact they are UPND CADRES
Truth man
There are a lot of intermarriages in Zambia. Today you cannot identify someone’s tribe by a name only.It is One Zambia One Nation. You will hear names like Nyambe Mulenga i.e.lozi-bemba domination. Please let’s unite and enjoy life together as one.
ZNBC DG
Guys i would like to apologise ninsala sibafola maguys our staff canteen has only boiled KABABA and green leaves know as Matubler soory maweeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
kabaso
nice move ubombamwibala alya mwibala let them also arest the big thief, KOSWEMUMPONTO!
Winnipeg Nyirongo
ZNBC should be paying their employees on time to avoid stealing such as this one.Again pay them sufficient salaries which can Carter for the whole month.The causes of stealing are hunger,less salaries, delayed salaries, habit, primitiveness, lack of better reasoning,tiredness of work, greediness and many more. Therefore, those culprits should face the wrath of the Law. Why should government workers steal??? What more those who are working in Private Companies and are getting little money??? Let justice prevail over this case!!!!
Ex-Maroon
Stealing can never be justified,if you are a thief you are just a thief, even if you are given more money you can still steal.
smooth
Why are they stealing the cables don’t they get paid???I wounder oh!!!
mrs mwila
mmmmmmmm….umusebanya tauchila apa
Leon
stealing has became a culture in Zambia and also punishable by law if you are caught unfortunately but again the slogan stands UBOMBA MWIBALA ALYA MWIBA… .. THANKS FOR COMPLETING
Benny
I don’t even blame these tongas 4 stealing this is a government problem how can they delay employees salaries every month from the time dununa took over the regine we have been suffering with less and delayed salaries, PF be wise enough if u want 2 continue eating manna from heaven beyond 2021 or else u will be embarrassed. The next time u will hear a teacher arrested 4 selling one of his pupils due 2 hunger.