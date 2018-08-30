Wildlife Officers Jailed for Killing Suspected Poacher

THE Chipata High Court has jailed seven officers from the department of National Parks and Wildlife to three years for manslaughter.

Mataa Wamundila, Paul Zakaria Phiri, John Simon Banda, Kamona Sibulwa,

Mike Mwale, Fred Kankyombo and Thomas Muyangwe were charged with

Manslaughter for allegedly causing the death of Jacob Mbewe on September 10, last year.

The officers apprehended Mbewe on September 4, 2017 when he was found in possession of prescribed government trophy namely, ivory and fresh elephant meat.

The deceased died from Chinzombo detention cells after he was badly beaten by the officers.

Lusaka Judge Anessie Banda Bobo who was conducting sessions in Chipata said the three years jail sentence was with effect from Wednesday when judgment was passed.

The prosecution called nine witnesses while the defence called five witnesses.

Mbewe’s death angered senior Chief Nsefu of the Kunda people who refused to have the body buried in Mambwe district.

The deceased was however buried at Chipata’s St Anne’s cemetery in Chipata.

Judge Banda-Bobo also acquitted a Malawian who was charged with aggravated robbery and murder.

Isaac Phiri was apprehended in connection with the murder of a Vubwi resident on September 3, 2017 and was also alleged to have stolen a motor bike from him.

Judge Banda-Bobo said the matter was not properly investigated by the police adding that there was no sufficient evidence to warrant a conviction.

After being acquitted, Phiri bowed and was seemingly in a silent prayer as he was walking out of the accused dock.