Former Health Minister Chituwo Jailed for Corruption

The Mumbwa Magistrate Court has convicted former Mumbwa Central Member of Parliament Dr. Brian Chituwo for failure to declare interest in a matter involving the disbursement of K70,000 Constituency Development Fund (CDF).
Mumbwa Resident Magistrate Honurable Sithole has convicted and sentenced Dr. Chituwo to one year imprisonment with hard labour suspended for two years.
Honurable Sithole has also ordered that Dr. Chituwo should pay back the K70,000 given to Blue Sky FM Limited or the equipment bought for the radio station be forfeited to the State, failure to which he will serve a jail sentence of one Month.
This is in a matter in which the Anti-Corruption Commission arrested Chituwo on one count of conflict of interest contrary to Section 28(2) as read with Section 41 of the Anti- Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.
In this matter it was alleged that on dates unknown but between 1st January, 2012 and 31st December, 2014 in Mumbwa District of Central Province, Dr Chituwo attended a Council meeting, and participated in the proceedings to fund Blue Sky FM Limited, a private company in which he was director and shareholder without declaring interest in writing.
Timothy Moono
PUBLIC RELATIONS MANAGER
17 Comments
c-easy
A corrupted mans heart with a gift…aweeeeeemwaaaandi
FGM
ACC has been charged with the responsibility of protecting national resources; However , what we see is that it fails to act when the perpetrators are are still holding their offices. A lot has been raised by whistle blowers but ACC has been as usual silent. Fire tenders, over priced road contracts to name a few. Our country is losing a lot through corruption. Waiting for their retirement will be too late. True patriotism should be exercised by ACC.
Bamuna
Pa Zed che! Stealing has been normalized.
pah
the issue of corruption usually starts on top
moonga
ebaume aba
Kangwa Gabriel C Jr
Wrongdoings r wrongdoings regardless of who does it should face the law.its a wake up call even to now ministers that no wrong one’s will go unpunished
Truth man
Good! At least a conviction though a suspended sentence,it holds.He now has a criminal record which he will hold forever. Zambian laws can bite babe!!!😁
Frederick muta
Beter
mwanyala
ma rubbish this poop family is so hypocritical. When are the culprits of the $1m per fire truck be brought to book?
james kaumba
Even the current government will be jailed near future wait! Fire Tenders,Ambulances,Roads,Zaf uniforms, and many more all this will be one individual!! Come 2021!!!
james kaumba
Even the current government will be jailed in near future wait! Fire Tenders,Ambulances,Roads,Zaf uniforms, and many more all this will be on one individual!! Come 2021!!!
Jimmy
Fine,but Zambians let’s respect chituwo.very soon it will be you guys?he has done a lot to our nation
Soon soon
So those other persons in the meeting didn’t know that he was involved with the radio st. Judge is right to suspend
Cyrus livermore camstar clc
Corruption nation
castro
From Christian nation to corruption nation.
Chilufya Evaristo
Dont celebrate bcoz Dr Chituwo has been jailed,tomorrow it might be you.Bonse tuli banchitatubi
Rabbi M Kangwa
Mwebakulu nimwe mulecitefyo please bombeni bwino inchito so that naifwe fwebaice tubombe bwino