Govt Starts Recovering Bursaries Money from Beneficiaries

The Ministry of Higher Education will start recovering money from beneficiaries of the bursary scheme from September 2018.
Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) Director Ireen Chirwa has said that repaying of loans would help upcoming students also benefit from the scheme.
“This notice serves to inform all beneficiaries of the Student Loan Scheme which commenced in 2004 with students that have pursued studies at the University of Zambia and the Copperbelt University that the Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) will start loan recoveries effective September 2018,” Chirwa said.
You are kindly informed that all loans will be recovered within a period of four (4) to Ten (10) years with interest calculated at 15% on reducing balances. Should you wish to repay your loans in a shorter period, please contact HELSB to arrange for your preferred repayment plan.”
She added: “By paying your student loan today, you will be supporting upcoming students in their quest to achieve their dreams.”
6 Comments
Zumblood
What about schools like Nkrumah university , students also need students loans.
M.M.
In the past, graduating students sponsored by the Government were automatically employed by the Government or parastatal organizations and were bonded for at least two years. That was another way of Government deriving benefits from sponsored students. It was not a loan scheme as such. What is happening at the moment is that once a Government-sponsored student has graduated, the Government does not employ them and, I doubt if they know where they are, or where they have been employed. Some of them remain unemployed for years. The question is: How will this loan recovery work?
SUNRISE
can’t the governvent provide such bursaries to even colleges? if the program is there in the schools,how do they repay?
mukenga
This could’ve worked beautifully years ago but now tracking would be hassle what with the paper work in shambles.
james kaumba
No kolopa doti com mwa of,how can u recover money to some one who is not yet employed? Kwena muleteka!!!! Do this Nation has a vision leader? Kkkkkkk !!
Truth man
When the Economy was liberalized like it was in MMD time ,all this shambles was unheard of !This is what I call,” Planning in Chaos “!! 😆