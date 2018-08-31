Kalaba, Six Others Join Chipolopolo Camp

The Chipolopolo boys got down to work ahead of the September 8 Namibia clash with seven foreign based players going through the paces at the Futsal Arena.

Coach Sven Vandenbroek took the lads through two and half hour a work out with Orlando Pirates midfielder Augustine Mulenga sitting out the session.

The seven players that have reported for duty are Clatous Chama (Simba FC-Tanzania, Rainford Kalaba, Nathan Sinakala, Kabaso Chongo (all TP Mazembe), Mulenga, Justin Shonga (both Orlando) and Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City).

Vandenbroek will be waiting for local players that will be featuring for their clubs this weekend with the European legion expected on Monday.

Zambia plays Namibia next Saturday in Windhoek in a Group K match.

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos) Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns-RSA)

(DEFENDERS)

Solomon Sakala (Zesco United), Gideon Sichone (Green Buffaloes), Gampani Lungu (Supersport-RSA), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon) Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Stoppila Sunzu (FC Metz-France), Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe-Congo), Lawrence Chungu (Buildcon), Emmanuel Mbola (Hapoel Raanana-Israel)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Nathan Sinkala (TP Mazembe-Congo), Sululani Phiri (Polokwane-RSA), Enock Mwepu (RB Salzburg-Austria), Jackson Chirwa (Green Buffalos), Lubambo Musonda (Gangzasar Kapan-Armenia), Clatous Chama (Simba-Tanzania) Spencer Sautu (Green Eagles), Rainford Kalaba (TP Mazembe-Congo), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows)

(STRIKERS)

Augustine Mulenga (Orlando Pirates-RSA), Fashion Sakala (Oostende-Belgium), Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates-RSA), Patson Daka (RB Salzburg-Austria), Lazarous Kambole (Zesco)

(Source: FAZ Media)