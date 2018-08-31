Kitwe City Council Clash with Zesco over Prepaid Meters for Traffic Lights

The move by Zesco to install prepaid meters on four junction traffic lights in the Kitwe Central Business District has angered Kitwe Town Clerk Bornwell Luanga.

Luanga has expressed shock that despite several engagements with Zesco, the power utility went ahead to implement the move.

He has complained that the local authority has not been getting money from the traffic rights but was just providing a service.

Luanga said it disappointing Zesco went ahead while a number of concerns had been raised by the council further adding that the move will now become as an extra cost on the part of the Council.

“What kind of social responsibility is Zesco offering to the city of Kitwe if it insists on installing pre-paid meters on traffic lights? As a council we do not derive any benefit in the provision of the service of traffic lights, It is just a service,” he complained

Luanga has since disclosed that the local authority is considering to procure its own solar panels as a long term plan to power the traffic lights in the Central Business District.