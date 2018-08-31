Kitwe Council Pens US$70 million Bus Terminus Deal

Kitwe City Council has signed a 14 year Concession agreement with Stalwart Investments a local company that will lead to the construction of a Bus Terminus in Kitwe at a cost of US$ 70 million.

Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe had yet scored another mark that will see a beautiful city with project expected to be undertaken within 36 months under the Public Private Partnership.

Kang’ombe who signed on behalf of the Kitwe City Council said the intercity Bus Terminus will be constructed at the former UBZ Workshop opposite Kitwe Main Bus Station (KMB).

Kang’ombe has also expressed hope the project will bring about employment opportunities for locals and help reduce congestion in the Central Business District.

“Details of the concession agreement for Kitwe intercity bus terminus are that the Developer/Land owner is Stalwart Investments Limited a private Zambian company, the multi facility Intercity Bus Terminus will be Located at former UBZ workshop opposite KMB along Nyerere road. Upon completion and subsequent commencement of operations of the bus terminus, revenue will be shared on the basis of 60%/40% between developer and Kitwe City Council respectively.

Meanwhile, Stalwarts investment Company Board Chairperson Prof. Chris Mpundu said the Intercity Bus Terminus will come with a shopping mall, office spaces among other facilities.