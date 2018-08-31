Lusambo Gets 5 Years for Killing Own Mother

A 28 year old man of Lufwanyama District on the Copperbelt has been sentenced to five years imprisonment with hard labour by the Kitwe High Court after he pleaded guilty to killing his mother.
This is a matter in which Isaac Lusambo, 28, was charged with one count of manslaughter in the Kitwe High Court.
Facts before Court are that, Lusambo, 28, on January, 20th 2018 did cause the death of his Mother Love Kasono by strangling her after a verbal dispute contrary to section 199 of the penal code, chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.
It was alleged that, Lusambo and his mother who were both in a drunken state did engage in an altercation.
Lusambo is alleged to have punched his mother and strangled her after she allegedly insulted and accused him of having stolen mealie meal.
He discovered after some minutes that his mother had died and was later apprehended by community members who took him to police.
When the matter came up for plea, Lusambo pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter before Kitwe High Court Judge Timothy Katenekwa.
In Mitigation, Lusambo pleaded for lenience from Court that he was a first offender and in a drunken state when the incident happened.
In delivering his judgment, Kitwe High Court judge Timothy Katenekwa said he took into account the offender’s mitigation and stated that he was a first offender who also pleaded guilty.
He then convicted Lusambo accordingly and sentenced him to 5 years imprisonment with hard labour.
Benny
No, no 5 years is nothing compared 2 killing, he deserves death sentence if he didn’t kill her by his own wish then he deserves more than 10years.
Ts very imbalancing he deserve life n prison dat obviously ds man z not normal please go back to the records n judge him more than wat small years u gave him please u can not buy life o take him to mukobeko because he is a vampire n slaughtering thanks
To bad
Great Chewe
This man is supposed to be charged with life imprisonment, the judgement given to him isn`t fair.
Kaya
More than 5 year
BMK
Ok ! I did’nt know that you can receive a lighter sentence if you are clever enough to take more of tujilijili , punch and strungle someone to death . The only secret is to plead guilt .
kis
what a misleading headline 😂😂
for a second I thought it was Goliath Loose Amble
miss kay
heheh I thought as much
Doubt
The judge is not profesional the man deserves death sentence not ka dyonko ka sentence
Dr. Zimba Emmanuel.
Treason Case.
Richards
But really, who does that? Your own mother who brought you on Earth from soil and instead take her back to soil where she got you? Uhmm, did she error bringing you on Earth, honestly? If only tells in lieu, she definitely would have not born him. Quite shocking, banoko fye banoko we cipuba weee. MHSRIEP…!!
FM
MA RUBBISH!!Nembwa inenu iyi ine tatwaishiba
Gunda
This headline has a hidden agenda
Ekaz
The headline, awe sure. I quickly rushed to read thinking it was ‘boma’ ni ‘lusambo’ kanshi awe. Anyway that boy deserves to die in prison not 5 year, killing your own mother eish.
Abraham
i think, his name, has got connection, with Bornman Lusambo.
Abraham
i think, his name its has connection with bornman Lusambo.
indoshi palupe
another motherfucker…
KALELA
5 years to small should life behind bars
doctor zi sana
The mother used to drink with the son and both were drunk.its easy to judge him 5years but its difficult to save 5years without yo mother coming to visit u imprison.
Bruno mars the moonshine jungle
5 years ara!
Jah
The life had been taken away forever n then charging the convict with 5 years imprisonment with had labour its unfair coz him wil com out bt life is no.Mhsrp
used bullet
some headlines leave much to be desired mwe, there is room to improve
Beston
Were on Earth sure, killing your own mother because of your stealing abits.
moinah
He deserve to be jailed 4life.
Amuna Onzuna
Yes killing your own mother it’s not good even another one not related is not good, but in a drunken state vimachitika so not talking about judges no it’s a mistake. Ngati chabwera pali I we ukunya manzi namapemphero kuti uchoke koma wachimwa. So think before you write, even your own son you can just try to slap him you can’t know that you are killing that the issue NIKUTEKANYA before kulemba. Love your messages all.
GBM
the name is misquoted its BOWMAN LUSAMBO kikikikikiki
Munasi
I conquer with Amuna Onzuna.The judge is a hourable person with degrees in Law and for Judge Katanekwa he is a very experienced judge.He has been a Judge for years even before I retired from government 15 years ago.So don’t write and comment on matters of law that you don’t know and understand.For the accused to be sentenced to 5years it means the offence was reduced to manslaughter. Otherwise a reduced sentence for murder is Life imprisonment. That is the law bwana!!😎
muntungwa
This moron deserved a much stiffer sentence.
Given
Being in a drunken state is now an excuse for committing offenses, you better teach him a lesson. he better face the consequences to the fullest even if he has repented so that all drunkards can learn a lesson. 5 years is nothing .
stop drinking
Wiseman
”LET HIM WHO HAS NO SIN CAST THE FAST STONE”
Wiseman
Only a fool who does not know God will condemne a brother for making a mistake, God forgives who are you to judge?
The Binomial Expander
Learn to complete names in the headlines. For a moment I thought it was the hardworking LP Minister. My Oh My!
Winstone Mpiluka
He didn’t know plz God forgive this man
Tolomatic
Ya its true only fools can continue to blem the man moreover he was in a drunk state so country man what if its you what can you do ,don’t rush to talk an how try to think in all angles don’t just open your mouth like a tap of sewage .sin is sin after all everything happens for a purpose that’s how it was meant to be think of god first don’t be like those who crucified Christ people of little wisdom who just look at ssue only on one aspects.
Bright Tembo
This is not fair at all the nature of the matter is serious n that man deserves more that…
My question is what is the different between defilment n killung a person???
Amen
Ehhh….let God judge him on judgement day…