Lusambo Gets 5 Years for Killing Own Mother

A 28 year old man of Lufwanyama District on the Copperbelt has been sentenced to five years imprisonment with hard labour by the Kitwe High Court after he pleaded guilty to killing his mother.

This is a matter in which Isaac Lusambo, 28, was charged with one count of manslaughter in the Kitwe High Court.

Facts before Court are that, Lusambo, 28, on January, 20th 2018 did cause the death of his Mother Love Kasono by strangling her after a verbal dispute contrary to section 199 of the penal code, chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

It was alleged that, Lusambo and his mother who were both in a drunken state did engage in an altercation.

Lusambo is alleged to have punched his mother and strangled her after she allegedly insulted and accused him of having stolen mealie meal.

He discovered after some minutes that his mother had died and was later apprehended by community members who took him to police.

When the matter came up for plea, Lusambo pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter before Kitwe High Court Judge Timothy Katenekwa.

In Mitigation, Lusambo pleaded for lenience from Court that he was a first offender and in a drunken state when the incident happened.

In delivering his judgment, Kitwe High Court judge Timothy Katenekwa said he took into account the offender’s mitigation and stated that he was a first offender who also pleaded guilty.

He then convicted Lusambo accordingly and sentenced him to 5 years imprisonment with hard labour.