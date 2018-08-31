Nkana Awarded 3 Points from Zesco Game

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has awarded Nkana Football Club three points and a 3-0 score line over the abandoned Week 24 fixture against Zesco United.

The FAZ Disciplinary Committee has also ruled that Zesco United will play their next two fixtures behind closed doors for their role in the abandoned Week 24 fixture against Nkana at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Zesco United will also pay a fine of K10, 000 while Nkana has also been meted a K5, 000 fine for their role in the confusion earlier in the match.

The match was abandoned in the 85th minute when Zesco fans protested a penalty awarded to Nkana.

Zesco United players allegedly harassed the referee with their fans throwing objects on the pitch.

“We therefore order that the 1st respondent be awarded three points and a 3-0 score in accordance with Article 31 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code as read together with Article 13 (2) of the Disciplinary Code,” reads the judgement.