No Personal to Holder Cars for Presidential Aides as Govt Rings Austerity Measures

The government has made by far the loudest statement toward austerity measures by scrapping off personal to holder cars for permanent secretaries and Presidential aides.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda told the media on Thursday that government was committed to austerity measures.

“The austerity measures Government has put in place have nothing to do with the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he said.

“This is a conscious realisation of Cabinet to cut down on expenditure and increase accountability,”

Chanda said the austerity measures had nothing to do with the International Monetary Fund concerns on the debt situation.

He said that government had however given officers an option of a loan facility should they want to procure personal to holder motor vehicles.