No Personal to Holder Cars for Presidential Aides as Govt Rings Austerity Measures

The government has made by far the loudest statement toward austerity measures by scrapping off personal to holder cars for permanent secretaries and Presidential aides.
Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda told the media on Thursday that government was committed to austerity measures.
“The austerity measures Government has put in place have nothing to do with the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he said.
“This is a conscious realisation of Cabinet to cut down on expenditure and increase accountability,”
Chanda said the austerity measures had nothing to do with the International Monetary Fund concerns on the debt situation.
He said that government had however given officers an option of a loan facility should they want to procure personal to holder motor vehicles.
7 Comments
Ziba zako
“A loan facility should they require to purchase personal to holder cars”? Can’t be true. Just a soft loan for personal vehicles. That is still govt expenditure: so what austerity are we talking about. Send them to ZESCO, it already gives cheap loans to employees at our expense.
Benny
PF government shouldn’t be trusted especially under ECL the later payment of civil servants salaries is quite worrying. Please ba ECL stop singing 2021 ati 2021 we are tired of less money in our pockets u are just increasing our poverty in our country my free advice is step down.
Rogers Kapila
Likewise there should be no overhousing of jniour staff in civil service or relatives in ministerial houses
josef
Austerity measures Government has put in place.
But they bought 20 luxury Land cruisers at US$150,000 each recently for who ever we don’t know.
What AUSTERITY measures are there.
hasty
Comment The problem of putting jockers in leadership,we are paying for our sins .
Talaifer
Austerity measures my foot. If austerity measures are genuine, why not suspending the paying of allowances when a President or any government official travel since the get paid? For what job are they paid their monthly salaries? Is travelling on business tour not part of their prescribed duties? Why then paying them double? Why austerity measures only applied on ordinary citizens? Check that you are not deceived. Think twice.
Corruption now will be worse
Eeeeh!!! This is good for those who did not listen .Were you not warned that you would suffer more before 2021!! Stop crying now otherwise you will have no tears in 2020 when the European Union demands payment for the 3billion dollars Euro Bond loan. 😂😂😂😎