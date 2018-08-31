RTSA Revises Speed Limits on Great East Road

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has revised some speed limits along Great East Road in conformity with some concerns by some stakeholders.

RTSA has acceded to the outcry and announced that the speed limit heading to Kenneth Kaunda International Airport could hit 100 KM/h on some selected sections.

There was an outcry on the 60 KM/h stretch for the stretch heating to the airport but with RTSA meeting motorists half way it could go some measure in cultivating goodwill.

RTSA has also announced that speed camera enforcement will resume on Monday September 3, 2018 on the Great East Road.

FULL NOTICE

ROAD TRANSPORT AND SAFETY AGENCY

PUBLIC NOTICE

REVISION OF SPEED LIMITS ON THE KENNETH KAUNDA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT ROAD

After consultations with the Road Developments Agency (RDA) and road users, and in exercise of powers under Section 192 of the Road Traffic Act No.11 of 2002, the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) wishes to inform all motorists of the revisions on the speed limit on the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport Road in Lusaka. The revised speed limits have been effected and all appropriate speed limit and camera warning signs have been installed accordingly. The following are the revised speed limits on the said road:

The maximum speed limit for all motor vehicles on the Airport Road heading towards the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport shall be at Eighty Kilometres (80Km/h) and One hundred Kilometres Per Hour (100Km/h) on selected sections; and The maximum speed limit for all motor vehicles on the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport Road heading towards Great East Road shall be at Eighty Kilometres (80Km/h) and One hundred Kilometres (100Km/h) on selected sections.

From the foregoing, speed camera enforcement will resume on Monday September 3, 2018 on the aforementioned road.

The Agency further wishes to caution motorists that exemptions to the revised speed limits above shall only apply in accordance with the law or under representation for emergency cases;

“The provisions of section one hundred and ninety-two and of any other law imposing a speed limit on vehicles shall not apply to any vehicle on an occasion when it is being used for fire brigade, ambulance or police purposes, or by a road traffic inspector in the execution of his duty, if the observance of those provisions would be likely to hinder the use of the vehicle for the purpose for which it is being used on that occasion.”

We further wish to remind the public that the main objective of the Road Safety Law Enforcement using roadside cameras is to reduce the carnage on our roads caused by excessive speed and reckless driving. Over 150 cameras will be deployed across the country in the coming months with identified accident-prone areas (black spots) given priority.

All motorists are advised to adhere to the stipulated speed limits on all roads. The Agency has deployed cameras on Airport Road, Great East Road, Tokyo Road (Ring Road), Kafue Road and Mumbwa Road.

Kindly take this as official notification.

For any queries contact the RTSA on 0211228793 or Email askrtsa@rtsa.org.zm or visit Facebook/askrtsa.com

Authorised for display and publication by: Date: 31st August, 2018

The Head – Public Relations

For/Director and Chief Executive Officer

Road Transport and Safety Agency

7th Floor, Premium House

LUSAKA